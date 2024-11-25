Here’s how businesses can review and dispute corporate tax assessments
Businesses in the UAE will have up to 40 working days to raise an issue or dispute tax assessments—or even penalties—issued by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA). With corporate tax becoming an integral part of business operations in the UAE, the FTA’s 40-day timeframe allows companies ample time to review their tax assessments and, if necessary, submit concerns to the authority.
