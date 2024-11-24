Dubai: A Saudi elementary school held an emotional ceremony to welcome back a young student, Qusay Mu’id Al Zahrani, who had been forced to leave three months earlier after a devastating family tragedy.

Qusay, the sole survivor of a harrowing flash flood that claimed the lives of his parents and three siblings in the Asir region in August, had been relocated to live with relatives and attend a new school.

Yet, the 10-year-old longed to return to his old school, where his late father once served as principal, a place imbued with memories of a life shattered too soon.

Moved by his story, education officials coordinated with Qusay’s new and former schools to arrange his return. Local media reported that his maternal grandfather, initially hesitant, was convinced by education supervisors of the value in restoring a sense of familiarity and stability to Qusay’s life.

The result was a heartwarming celebration at Al Bayhaqi School in Asir, where teachers, students and even regional education officials gathered to welcome him back.

In a classroom adorned with decorations and cakes, Qusay’s former classmates embraced him amid tears and words of encouragement.

A video of the reception showed the new school principal leading the celebration, surrounded by teachers and students visibly moved by the reunion.

Qusay’s parents, both educators — his mother also a school principal — died with their three children when their car was swept away by flash floods.