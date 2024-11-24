A department manager fired for taking a one-hour nap after a late-night work drive has won 350,000 yuan (US$48,000) in compensation. The court ruled that dismissing the 20-year veteran of a chemical company was excessive, according to South China Morning Post.

Zhang, a veteran employee of over 20 years at a chemical company in Taixing, Jiangsu province, was terminated after surveillance cameras captured him resting at his desk. The company deemed this a breach of its zero-tolerance policy and issued a dismissal notice. However, Zhang fought back, arguing his nap was an isolated incident after an exhausting work night and didn't harm the company.