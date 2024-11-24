A department manager fired for taking a one-hour nap after a late-night work drive has won 350,000 yuan (US$48,000) in compensation. The court ruled that dismissing the 20-year veteran of a chemical company was excessive, according to South China Morning Post.
Zhang, a veteran employee of over 20 years at a chemical company in Taixing, Jiangsu province, was terminated after surveillance cameras captured him resting at his desk. The company deemed this a breach of its zero-tolerance policy and issued a dismissal notice. However, Zhang fought back, arguing his nap was an isolated incident after an exhausting work night and didn't harm the company.
The court sided with Zhang, ruling that his dismissal was excessively harsh given his long-standing service, clean record, and lack of serious consequences from the nap. The case has sparked fiery debates online, with some sympathizing with Zhang’s plight and others marveling at his “lucky payday.”
The incident raises questions about workplace policies, employee rights, and the balance between discipline and humanity in corporate environments.