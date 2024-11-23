Cairo: An international exhibition on handicrafts is set to begin Saturday (today) in Riyadh, with the participation of 25 countries. The event aims to showcase handmade products and support their manufacturers.

Organized by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the second edition of the Saudi International Handicrafts Week Exhibition will feature a variety of pavilions and events, including the Craft Arts Village, a pavilion for craft demonstrations, a craft exposition, and an entrepreneurship platform.

Other pavilions will include workshops, an interactive experiment zone, and a dedicated corner for children.

More than 500 male and female craftsmen from inside Saudi Arabia are also participating in the exhibition, which is seen as a major platform celebrating traditional handicrafts and enabling artisans to market their products. The exhibition will run until November 29.

The event highlights Saudi Arabia's interest in promoting awareness about the importance of handicrafts as part of cultural heritage and efforts to ensure their sustainability.

Earlier this year, the Saudi government designated 2025 as the "Year of Handicrafts" to underscore their time-honored contribution to the kingdom's heritage. The initiative also aims to bring Saudi handicrafts to global attention and encourage artisans.