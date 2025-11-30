GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia launches two home-built satellites in landmark space mission

Successful deployment marks a key milestone in advancing the Kingdom’s space ambitions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia launches two home-built satellites in landmark space mission

Dubai: The Saudi Space Agency (SCA) has announced the successful launch of two Saudi-built satellites, designed by students from the Mecca-based Umm Al Qura University and Riyadh-based Prince Sultan University as part of the national Satellite Design competition for small satellite development and driving the future of the Kingdom’s space industry.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in advancing the Kingdom’s scientific capabilities and strengthening the role of young innovators in the fast-growing space sector.

The satellites were lifted into orbit during an international space mission, representing a national accomplishment aligned with Saudi Arabia’s vision to empower local talent and establish leadership in space sciences and innovation. The launch crowned a highly competitive programme involving 42 universities and more than 480 student teams, all tasked with developing small satellites that meet rigorous scientific and engineering standards.

The satellite design competition, called SARI, was launched by the Saudi Space Agency in December 2024. It aimed to equip students with hands-on experience in satellite design, construction and operation. It also enhances skills across science, technology, engineering and mathematics, helping to prepare a skilled national workforce capable of driving the future of the Kingdom’s space industry.

