EXPLAINER

Saudi Arabia: Why deportations are on the rise

Saudi deportations surge as nationwide crackdown on violators continues

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Saudi Arabia: Why deportations are on the rise
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is stepping up its nationwide crackdown on violators of residency, labour and border security laws, with large-scale joint inspection campaigns resulting in the deportation of tens of thousands of people so far this year.

The sweeping operations, carried out across both major cities and regions, mark one of the Kingdom’s most extensive enforcement drives in recent years.

With enforcement measures showing no sign of slowing, the number of weekly deportations is expected to remain high as authorities expand their inspection campaigns and strengthen border monitoring.

Last week, 14,206 people were deported, and weekly figures consistently range between 10,000 and 15,000 deportees.

The ongoing crackdown also marks a significant phase in the Kingdom’s regulatory reforms and is expected to reshape labour mobility and compliance patterns in the months ahead.

The mass deportations come at a time when expatriates make up nearly 39 per cent of the country’s population, drawn by expanding economic opportunities and the ambitious national transformation goals of Vision 2030. This heavy reliance on foreign workers underscores the scale of the current enforcement campaign and the significant impact it is having on communities across the Kingdom.

Harsh penalties for harbouring violators


In its latest update, the Ministry of Interior issued a stern warning against sheltering, employing or concealing individuals who breach residency, labour or border rules. Recent inspection campaigns led to the arrest of hundreds of people accused of harbouring or facilitating such violations.

The ministry stressed that these actions are classified as major offences, carrying stringent penalties including:
• Imprisonment of up to 15 years
• Fines of up to SR1 million
• Confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offence
• Public naming and shaming of convicted offenders

Authorities confirmed that intensified joint field campaigns will continue across the Kingdom, urging the public and employers to comply fully with all regulations.

Why deportations are increasing

Deportation in Saudi Arabia can occur for numerous violations. The most common include:

1. Residency violations
• Staying in the country without valid documentation
• Overstaying visas
• Failing to renew residency permits

2. Working without authorisation
• Working for an employer other than the official sponsor
• Freelance or unregulated work
• Absconding from employers

3. Criminal offences
• Theft, fraud, assault and other criminal acts
• Moral offences such as sorcery and witchcraft
• Drug-related crimes

4. Repeat offenders
Repeated breaches of residency or labour laws may result in permanent deportation.

5. Illegal entry
Crossing into the Kingdom without authorisation leads to immediate arrest and deportation.

The recent surge in deportation figures is driven by several factors:

Stricter enforcement
Authorities have intensified monitoring and enforcement of residency and labour regulations, identifying and removing more violators.

Expanded security campaigns
Inspection drives are now more frequent, coordinated and comprehensive across all regions of the Kingdom.

Border infiltration attempts
Security forces continue to intercept large numbers of individuals attempting to cross the Kingdom’s borders illegally, leading to immediate arrest and removal.

The rise in deportations is not an isolated trend but part of a broader restructuring of the Kingdom’s labour and border systems. As Saudi Arabia expands its economic ambitions and opens new sectors under Vision 2030, strict law enforcement is expected to remain a key pillar in managing demographic shifts, regulating the labour market, and ensuring orderly movement across its borders.

Understanding the rules and the risks is essential for anyone living or working in the Kingdom today.

