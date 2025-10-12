Saudi Arabia arrests over 21,000 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown

11,849 illegal residents deported in one week
Dubai: Saudi security authorities have arrested more than 21,000 people in a nationwide campaign targeting illegal residents, border crossers and labour law violators, the Ministry of Interior announced.
The week-long joint inspections, carried out between 2 and 8 October in coordination with multiple government agencies, resulted in the arrest of 21,403 individuals found to be in violation of the Kingdom’s regulations.
According to the ministry, 12,439 people were detained for breaching residency rules, 4,650 for violating border security laws, and 4,314 for contravening labour regulations.
Authorities said 23,824 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,764 were sent to complete travel arrangements, and11,849 have already been deported.
Security forces also intercepted 1,874 individuals attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, 45 per cent of them Yemeni nationals, 54 per cent Ethiopians, and the remainder from other countries. A further 36 people were arrested while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia unlawfully.
Meanwhile, 29 individuals accused of facilitating illegal activities, including providing transport, shelter or employment to violators, were also taken into custody. In total, 31,344 expatriates (29,840 men and 1,504 women) are currently undergoing procedures to enforce the Kingdom’s immigration and labour laws.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated that anyone caught aiding or harbouring illegal residents faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of vehicles or property used in the offences.
Authorities urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox