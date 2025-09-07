Saudi Arabia arrests over 20,000 in a week in nationwide crackdown on illegal residents

Among those detained were 12,975 violators of residency laws
Dubai: Saudi security forces detained 20,882 people last week in a sweeping campaign targeting illegal residents, the Interior Ministry announced.
The arrests came during joint inspections with government agencies conducted between August 28 and September 3.
Among those detained were 12,975 violators of residency laws, 4,185 who breached border security regulations, and 3,722 who violated labour laws. Authorities deported 10,895 people, while thousands more were referred to their embassies or placed in custody to finalise travel arrangements.
Officials said 1,244 people were caught attempting to cross into the kingdom illegally, most of them from Yemen and Ethiopia. Another 20 individuals accused of transporting or sheltering violators were also detained.
The ministry warned that facilitating illegal entry or providing assistance to violators could bring up to 15 years in prison, fines of SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property. Citizens were urged to report violations via emergency hotlines.
