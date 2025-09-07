GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia arrests over 20,000 in a week in nationwide crackdown on illegal residents

Among those detained were 12,975 violators of residency laws

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The arrests came during joint inspections with government agencies conducted between August 28 and September 3. Illustrative image.
The arrests came during joint inspections with government agencies conducted between August 28 and September 3. Illustrative image.
AFP file

Dubai:  Saudi security forces detained 20,882 people last week in a sweeping campaign targeting illegal residents, the Interior Ministry announced.

The arrests came during joint inspections with government agencies conducted between August 28 and September 3.

Among those detained were 12,975 violators of residency laws, 4,185 who breached border security regulations, and 3,722 who violated labour laws. Authorities deported 10,895 people, while thousands more were referred to their embassies or placed in custody to finalise travel arrangements.

Officials said 1,244 people were caught attempting to cross into the kingdom illegally, most of them from Yemen and Ethiopia. Another 20 individuals accused of transporting or sheltering violators were also detained.

The ministry warned that facilitating illegal entry or providing assistance to violators could bring up to 15 years in prison, fines of SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or property. Citizens were urged to report violations via emergency hotlines.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeSaudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In Wadi Al-Fann, AlUla, stands one of Saudi Arabia’s most striking natural wonders — the Fish Rock. Nearly 200 meters long, the colossal sandstone formation resembles a giant sea creature stranded in the desert, captivating visitors with its surreal silhouette. When images first surfaced online, many speculated it was a fossilised prehistoric fish, sparking fascination and myth. Experts, however, point to erosion. According to the Royal Commission for AlUla, ancient rivers once shaped the rock as they flowed across Gondwana 500 million years ago. Today, Fish Rock remains a powerful symbol of AlUla’s timeless landscapes and geological heritage.

From fish rock to elephant rock: AlUla’s desert wonders

2m read
Municipal inspectors said the enforcement drive is aimed at raising compliance levels.

10 cafés shut in Jeddah due to health, licensing issues

1m read
The metro has rapidly become a backbone of Riyadh’s transport system.

Riyadh Metro to start service earlier to ease traffic 

1m read
Video: Gas leak destroys popular Saudi restaurant

Video: Gas leak destroys popular Saudi restaurant

1m read