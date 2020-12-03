Dubai: A gang who lured a Dubai expat to a fake massage session has been accused of assaulting the victim and stealing Dh50,000 from his bank account.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 42-year-old Jordanian victim went for a massage session in August this year after getting in touch with the contact in an ad with a picture of a woman that popped up on his Facebook page.
The victim went to meet the woman after she sent him her location on WhatsApp.
“I entered the apartment and saw a black woman. I asked her about the girl who was in the picture and she didn’t answer me. All of a sudden, six men attacked me. They gagged me with a towel,” the Jordanian victim claimed in official records.
Subsequently, the gang stole his mobile phone and wallet. “They threatened to kill me if I didn’t reveal details of my credit cards. They withdrew Dh50,000 from my account and erased the chat with the woman on my mobile phone and escaped.”
The man immediately reported the incident to Refa Police Station.
Dubai Police identified the gang through surveillance cameras and arrested three members. “They admitted to luring the victim to the apartment and stealing his money with three others from their country. The victim identified the suspects,” a police officer testified.
The three men and three women — all Nigerians — have been charged with robbery, threatening and locking up the victim.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 15. All defendants are currently under police custody.