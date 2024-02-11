Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued a warning against the taking and publishing of pictures depicting criminal activities online, stating that such actions constitute a breach of the Anti-Cybercrime Law.
During an interview on the “Saudi Street” programme aired on the Saudi Television channel, Colonel Talal Al Shalhoub, Security Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, clarified the legal stance on the matter.
“Treating a crime with another crime is not justifiable... Prevention is better than cure, and capturing and disseminating images or details of a crime constitutes a cybercrime in itself,” Col. Al Shalhoub said.
He urged members of the Saudi community to direct any evidence or documentation of criminal acts to the security authorities, specifically recommending calling the Security Operations Centre at 911.
Highlighting the broader scope of what constitutes illegal documentation, the spokesperson clarified that the prohibition is not limited to photographs alone but extends to the publication of video recordings from security cameras positioned in various public spaces such as stores and markets.
Such actions, he noted, not only violate the Security Surveillance Camera Law but also other legal provisions, potentially leading to defamation and manipulation of public opinion.”