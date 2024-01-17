Cairo: A Saudi court has ordered three female expatriate to pay a fine of SR50,000 each for harbouring an infiltrator in violation of the kingdom’s laws, a Saudi news portal reported.
The court said the three expatriates — Yemeni nationals – had sheltered and aided the infiltrator inside the kingdom although they were aware of the violation, Sabq added.
The court also ordered each defendant to pay an extra SR50,000 because the shelter could not be confiscated, being owned by others, and having a summary of the verdict published by Sabq.
The Saudi Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom, or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance, face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and the accommodation means, in addition to naming to shame them.
The ministry has said collaboration with infiltrators is a major crime warranting arrest and is considered a dishonouring act and a breach of trust.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, hosts a large community of expat workers and has recently unveiled measures to regulate and stimulate the local labour market.
Authorities there are pursuing a high-profile nationwide campaign, dubbed “A country without a violator” targeting irregular expatriates.
Earlier this week, the Saudi news agency SPA reported that security authorities had arrested a total 18,538 foreign violators of the kingdom’s residency, labour and border security laws in one week and deported 9,927 others.