Dubai: A lawyer from Saudi Arabia has won $1 million in the latest weekly Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, it was announced on Wednesday.
The draw, held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport, saw Jawaher Alamoudi, a 30-year-old based in Jeddah, win the prize to become the 13th Saudi Arabian national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire since 1999.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for a year now, the winner said she “will keep going” by continuing to participate in the promotion.
More winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.
Afghan expat Mustafa Wali Mohammad, won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike. Mohammad is a second time motorbike winner with Dubai Duty Free as he had won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S motorbike on January 3.
Indian expat Hadkar Nitin Banaji, 45, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorbike. A resident of Dubai for 12 years now, Banaji has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2017. He is a father of one and works for a cement company.
Anna Muradian, a Russian national based in Moscow, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car.
Padma Bashyal, a 33-year-old Nepali national, won a BMW S 1000 R motorbike. A first time ticket buyer, Bashyal is a mother of one and works for a retail company.
“I am so happy. I felt very lucky to win with my first ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion,” she said.