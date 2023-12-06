Dubai: A Maldivian has been added to the ever-growing list of nationalities to have won $1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire was held today in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.
Ahmed Nasir, a Maldivian based in the Maldives became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 442 with ticket number 1174, which he purchased online on 16th November.
Nasir who is the first Maldivian to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.
Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Sharon Beecham, SVP - Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury motorbikes.
Tofig Akhundov, an Azerbaijani national based in Baku won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob Custom 114 FXBBS (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0605 in the Finest Surprise Series 557, which he purchased on his way to Baku.
Akhundov, the first Azerbaijani to have won the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion since its inception in 2002, is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.
Lastly, Ajay Kumar Kharbanda, a 68-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0423 in the Finest Surprise Series 558, which he purchased on 24th November on his way to Delhi for a vacation.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 8 years now, Kharbanda is a retired Air India staff and a father of two.
“I have full faith in the Dubai Duty Free promotion; that’s why I made sure to purchase a ticket whenever I traveled, and it was all worth it. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free!” he said.