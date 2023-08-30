Dubai: A Filipino expat in Dubai was today revealed as the latest $1 million winner in the weekly Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport.
Erwin D., 46, has been a regular participant in the promotion for five years. The father of two works for a distributor and retailer of technology, luggage, beauty and home products in the UAE.
A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Erwin said: “This win will help me pay for my mother’s dialysis, the education of my children who are studying here, and hopefully to build my dream house in the Philippines.”
Other winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.
Magnat Babaev, a 53-year-old Russian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for five years now, Babaev is a father of two and works as a captain for a Dubai-based airline.
“I never realised that one day I would be the winner; today is one of the best days of my life,” he said.
Meanwhile, Diptiman Guha, a 52-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 car. A first-time ticket buyer, Guha is a father of two and works as general manager at a marine services establishment.
“Honestly, I’m speechless. I just tried my luck, so I really didn’t expect this, but this is the most welcome gift in my life,” he said.
Lastly, Jitesh, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT Pure motorbike. Jitesh was not available for immediate comment.