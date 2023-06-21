Dubai: A Lebanese exapt based in Saudi Arabia today won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.
Hassan Abou Hamza, who lives in Al Khobar, became a winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 426 with ticket number 2857 that he purchased at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counter in Dubai Airport.
Hamza was not reachable at the time of the draw.
Other winners
After the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury car and motorbike.
Vajid Karim, a British national based in Huddersfield, UK, won a BMW X6 M50i car, with ticket number 0457 in Finest Surprise Series 1842, which he purchased on June 2 on his way to Birmingham, UK, from Dubai.
Bjorn Monnier, an Indian national based in Doha, Qatar, won a BMW R nineT Urban GS motorbike, with ticket number 0725 in Finest Surprise Series 541, which he purchased online on June 8.
Both Karim and Monnier were not available for an immediate comment.
Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO; Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing; Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources; and Michael Schmidt, SVP - Retail.