Foreign ministers of the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss "Iranian attacks on the territories of several Arab countries", the bloc's assistant secretary-general told AFP.
The meeting, which will be held via videoconference, was requested by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Egypt, Hossam Zaki said.
Dubai’s Global Village will remain closed on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance.
Organisers advised visitors to follow the attraction’s official website and social media channels for the latest information, including updates on when the destination will reopen.
Lulu Group has begun flying in fresh food supplies to the UAE on special chartered cargo flights to ensure steady stock levels across its supermarkets. A recent Etihad Airways cargo freighter delivered around 12,000 packages of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi, weighing about 80,000 kilograms. Earlier shipments also included about 80 tonnes of meat from New Delhi, with additional consignments being arranged from cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, along with other sourcing markets including Melbourne. The retailer said more cargo flights are expected in the coming days to maintain supplies of fresh food and essential products in its UAE stores.
A Ministry of Defense spokesperson confirmed that a drone heading toward the Shaybah oil field was intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter, ensuring the area’s security, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Drone intercepted east of Riyadh
Officials also reported that another drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Riyadh, maintaining the safety of surrounding regions.
Israel's military said more than 80 fighter jets completed a wave of strikes on Iranian military sites, missile launchers and other targets in Tehran and central Iran on Saturday.
"Over 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets... completed an additional wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime," the military said in a statement.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems are actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones from Iran, amid ongoing regional hostilities. Officials noted that the loud sounds reported by residents are caused by interception operations and not direct impacts on populated areas. Residents are urged to remain in safe locations and follow official updates.
The Ministry of Interior has sent an emergency alert to mobile phones across UAE, warning of a potential missile threat. Residents are instructed to seek immediate shelter in the nearest secure building, stay away from windows, doors, and open areas, and await further instructions. Authorities stressed the importance of relying on official channels for the latest warnings and updates.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they were waiting for US forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where traffic remains strangled as the regional war rages.
"We are waiting for their presence," said Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini, after the US energy secretary announced the Navy was preparing to escort ships through the strait "as soon as it's reasonable to do it".
"We recommend that before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire of the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted," Naini said, according to Fars news agency.
The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) reported that its air defence systems have successfully destroyed 84 missiles and 147 drones targeting the kingdom since the start of Iranian attacks. The General Command praised its personnel for their combat readiness and operational excellence, assuring that Bahrain’s skies remain secure.
Authorities urged residents to stay home unless necessary, avoid affected areas or suspicious objects, refrain from filming military operations, and rely only on official sources for updates. The BDF highlighted that targeting civilian areas violates international law and threatens regional peace and security.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulazi, urged Iran on Saturday to "exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation", following repeated missile and drone launches at the kingdom.
After meeting with Pakistan's military chief, the Saudi minister posted on X: "We discussed Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the measures needed to halt them... We stressed that such actions undermine regional security and stability and expressed hope that the Iranian side will exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation."
The Criminal Investigation Department at Qatar’s General Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested an Arab national for publishing a series of social media posts insulting the State of Qatar and its institutions.
Authorities said the posts attempted to undermine the Qatari Armed Forces, spread malicious content, and defame several Gulf countries, violating applicable laws. The accused has been referred to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated that it will take strict action against anyone using social media to circulate misleading information, rumours, or content that threatens public security or harms state institutions.
A Ministry of Defense spokesperson confirmed that two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, ensuring the safety of the facility and surrounding areas.
Four drones neutralised near Shaybah
The spokesperson also reported that four drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter, maintaining security over the vital energy site.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with Gulf Cooperation Council authorities to ensure the safe and smooth return of Bahraini citizens abroad through land border crossings. The Ministry is monitoring citizens’ situations around the clock via diplomatic missions and providing support as needed. Citizens abroad are urged to register their contact and residency details online and contact Bahrain’s diplomatic missions or the 24/7 Ministry helpline in emergencies.
Registration link https://registration.mofaservices.gov.bh| Helpline: 0097317227555
Kuwait Airways is operating a special flight to transport citizens returning to Kuwait from Manila and Bangkok, with arrivals via Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia.
The airline urged travellers near these destinations who wish to return to Kuwait to book on this flight by contacting the Customer Service Call Center.
An AFP journalist heard an explosion in Jerusalem on Saturday, after air raid sirens warned of an incoming Iranian missile attack.
The Israeli military said earlier that air defences were "operating to intercept the threat", before giving the all-clear.
Passengers on a Kuwait Airways flight from London landed in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and continued home by land. The operation, coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and civil aviation authorities, ensures a safe and orderly return. Citizens’ travel will follow a gradual schedule, with Saudi transit visas required for overland travel. Kuwait Airways emphasised safety, security, and continuous coordination with authorities.
Dubai authorities confirmed that a minor incident caused by falling debris following an interception has been successfully contained.
Officials stated that no one was injured during the incident.
Authorities denied circulating claims of any incidents at Dubai International Airport, urging the public to rely on official updates.
The Israeli military said that air defences were responding to an Iranian missile attack on Saturday.
Forces had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement.
Air raid alerts across the country's north were lifted several minutes later.
The Ministry of Defense reported that a drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Riyadh, ensuring the safety of the area, according to state news agency SPA.
Multiple drones downed in the Empty Quarter
Officials confirmed that two drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed, following earlier reports of four drones targeting the same area.
Ballistic missile intercepted
A ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base was successfully intercepted and destroyed, according to the Ministry spokesperson.
Kuwait Airways announced that it will operate flights to destinations including Barcelona, Milan, Paris, Munich, and Bangkok for residents returning to Kuwait via overland travel through Saudi Arabia.
Passengers must hold a valid Saudi transit visa to use the service.
The airline confirmed that flights are available both to passengers with existing bookings and those looking to purchase new tickets.
The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) announced Friday evening that Spring 2026 midterm examinations, originally scheduled for this period, have been postponed until further notice.
In a statement on its official X account, CCQ said the move reflects concern for the safety of students and staff amid current circumstances. The college urged students to regularly monitor their emails and official CCQ platforms for updates, including alternative exam dates to be announced later.
Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts will be closed on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 March as precautionary safety measures in line with official guidance. Visitors and guests with existing tickets or bookings are advised to check the attractions’ official websites for the latest updates before planning their visit.
Israel said on Friday that Iran had launched cluster bombs "multiple times" since the start of the war that began with a US-Israeli attack on the Islamic republic over the weekend.
Cluster munitions explode in mid-air and scatter bomblets. Some of them do not explode on impact and can cause casualties over time, particularly among children.
Iran and Israel are not among more than a hundred countries that are party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the use, transfer, production and storage of cluster bombs.
The Iranians "are using cluster munitions", Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told a news briefing, without providing details on when or where those munitions were allegedly launched.
"They've used it multiple times, which is a war crime when it's directed towards civilians, and we're tracking that situation," Shoshani said.
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at an air base which houses US military personnel, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.
"A ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base" southeast of the capital Riyadh was "intercepted and destroyed," the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
In a separate incident, the official Saudi Press Agency quoted a defence ministry spokesperson saying a drone attack targeting a major oil field near the Emirati border had been thwarted.
"Attempted attack on the Shaybah field; six drones intercepted and destroyed," the agency reported.
Qatar’s General Civil Aviation Authority announces partial resumption of air traffic through dedicated emergency routes with limited capacity, in coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and relevant authorities.
US President Donald Trump is to attend the dignified transfer on Saturday of six soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait, the White House said Friday, as the escalating war with Tehran brings home its first American dead.
The troops were killed Sunday when a drone struck a key US command center in Kuwait's southern industrial hub of Port Shuaiba, a day after the United States and Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran.
The ritual takes place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of US troops killed overseas are returned to American soil.
The fallen soldiers - five men and one woman aged 20 to 54 - were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, a unit responsible for supplying troops with food, fuel, equipment and ammunition.
A dignified transfer is one of the most solemn duties undertaken by a US president.
Air defences active: UAE intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 109 drones on 6 March; total since attacks: 205 missiles and 1,184 drones. Eight cruise missiles also destroyed.
Casualties: 3 fatalities and 112 minor injuries reported among residents of multiple nationalities.
President visits victims: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited injured residents, praised public cooperation, and thanked medical teams.
Flights resuming:
- Emirates gradually restoring full network; operating ~60% of destinations.
- Etihad Airways resumed limited flights from 6 March.
- flydubai operating reduced schedule; gradually adding flights.
- Air Arabia resumed limited flights; passengers advised to check updates.
Tourism operating smoothly: Hotels, resorts, shopping centres, and attractions—including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi—fully operational with safety measures.
Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fire contained: No injuries; Crown Prince praised security and safety teams.
Public warned against misinformation: Authorities caution against sharing images or AI-manipulated content; reliance on official sources only urged.
Friday sermons emphasise unity: Mosques called for resilience, trust in leadership, and highlighted that Islam forbids harming the innocent.
Ain Dubai & Dubai Parks closures: Closed 7–8 March as precaution; visitors with bookings should check official websites.
Supermarkets stable: No panic buying; stock levels strong, imports ongoing.
Safety guidance: Follow official alerts, avoid debris/shrapnel, do not film incidents, keep safe distances, report emergencies to 999.
Overall: UAE remains resilient, with air defences active, public services running normally, and residents adhering to safety guidance.