All flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice. Emirates advised passengers not to travel to airports and thanked them for their patience. The airline stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

Options for affected passengers (28 Feb – 31 Mar)

Rebook flights: Passengers can rebook to their intended destination for travel on or before 30 April. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact them; direct bookings can be managed at emirat.es/support

.

Request a refund: Passengers can request a refund via emirat.es/refund

. Travel agent bookings should be handled through the agent.

Stay updated

Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are correct at emirat.es/managebooking

to receive timely updates.

City check‑in points closed

All city check‑in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.