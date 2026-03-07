UAE air defences respond to missile and drone threats

Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.