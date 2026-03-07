UAE air defences respond to missile and drone threats

Residents are urged to remain in safe locations and follow official updates.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems are actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones originating from Iran, amid ongoing regional hostilities.
Officials clarified that loud sounds reported by residents are due to interception operations, not direct impacts on populated areas.
The Ministry of Interior issued an emergency alert to mobile phones across UAE, warning of a potential missile threat. Residents are advised to seek immediate shelter in secure buildings, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and follow official instructions.
Authorities emphasised the importance of obtaining information only from official channels for the latest updates and safety instructions.
Earlier today, Dubai authorities confirmed that a minor incident caused by falling debris following an interception has been successfully contained. Officials stated that no injuries were reported and that public safety remained the top priority throughout the incident.
Authorities categorically denied reports circulating online suggesting incidents at Dubai International Airport. Residents and travellers are urged to rely exclusively on official channels for accurate information and updates, including emergency alerts, safety instructions, and any changes to travel or public safety measures, to avoid misinformation and ensure their own safety.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.