Fujairah authorities say air defences responding to missile threat

Authorities stress reliance on verified information

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Fujairah authorities say air defences responding to missile threat
Clint Egbert/Gulf News Archives

The Fujairah Media Office said air defence systems are responding to a missile threat, urging residents to remain calm and follow official safety guidance.

In a statement, the office advised members of the public to stay in safe locations while authorities continue to deal with the situation.

Residents were also urged to monitor warnings and updates issued through official government platforms.

Officials stressed the importance of relying only on verified sources for information as developments unfold and called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with safety instructions issued by authorities.

