UAE missile threat: 'Head to safety, don't stop to film'

UAE residents have been warned to move to a safe location and stay put as the UAE deals with a missile threat. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has tweeted that the country’s air defence systems are currently responding to the threat.
The NCEMA also called for people to get their information from official, verified sources.
In light of the ongoing war, the authority issued clear guidelines on what to do in case of an alert. It explained that if a warning is issued in your area, you must head to a safe place and take shelter until an ‘all clear’ alert is issued for the area. It added: "Do not exit to film or record."
If you are in a car when the alert comes through, stay calm and proceed to your destination. Once there, head to the nearest safest place.
The UAE’s air defence systems have already intercepted six ballistic missiles and 125 drones today, Mar 5, the Ministry of Defence said, as the country continued to respond to the blatant Iranian attacks.
Since the start of the “Iranian aggression”, the UAE has detected 196 ballistic missiles in total.
The ministry added that 1,072 Iranian drones had been detected, with 1,001 intercepted. Seventy-one drones fell within UAE territory. Air defences have also detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.