Here are the updates, from missile interceptions and travel disruptions to school holidays
Dubai: As the US-Israeli war with Iran enters Day 6, UAE authorities have issued key updates affecting residents, from missile interceptions and travel disruptions to school holidays, market monitoring and warnings about online scams. Officials say security systems remain on alert while essential services and supply chains across the country continue to operate normally.
Air defence interceptions: On March 4, UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 of 129 drones detected over the country. Dubai authorities confirmed that loud sounds reported across the emirate were due to interception operations, with no injuries reported.
UAE market watch: The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism is now calling on the public to actively report any food price increases or commercial violations discovered in the market. Consumers can file formal complaints through the ministry’s electronic service on its website or by reaching out directly via phone and WhatsApp at 8001222. Officials reassured residents that the country’s strategic food reserves are sufficient and supply chains remain fully operational across all emirates.
Overstay fines waived: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security exempted travellers unable to depart due to airspace closures from fines on delayed departures, covering visitors and residents, effective from 28 February 2026. Airport teams continue assisting affected passengers.
Spring break announced: UAE schools and universities will observe Spring Break from 9 to 22 March, resuming classes on 23 March. Sharjah private schools follow the same schedule.
Travel updates: Residents stranded abroad have begun returning via Oman and special charter flights. Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with SalamAir, is operating charter flights to India, Turkey, and Pakistan on 4–5 March.
Social media scam alert: Etihad Airways is cautioning travelers against fake social media accounts impersonating the airline to steal personal data. The carrier identified several fraudulent profiles attempting to contact passengers directly and urges the public to interact only with verified accounts like @Etihad and @EtihadHelp on X.
Exceptional border services: In response to the current regional developments and the resulting disruptions to travel movements, Etihad Rail has decided, in coordination with all security authorities in Abu Dhabi, to operate exceptional train services from the Al Ghuwaifat border area with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi.
Pharmaceutical security: The Emirates Drug Establishment confirmed that medicine and medical supply reserves remain secure and sufficient, with ongoing monitoring of stock levels and supply chains.
Ports and logistics: DP World reported that all Jebel Ali Port terminals are operating normally, handling over 15 million TEUs annually, along with bulk and Ro-Ro cargo, with enhanced safety measures in place.
Practical advice for residents: Residents are being advised to follow official emergency guidance if alerts are issued and prioritise personal safety measures. For the latest information on security and travel, official UAE government sources remain the most reliable reference