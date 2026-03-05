Iran has conveyed to the US that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war
Highlights
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported Thursday that several explosions were heard in Tehran and that Iran had activated its defences.
The blasts came after Iran launched several rounds of missiles at Israel early Thursday.
Etihad Airways has warned travellers about fake social media accounts impersonating the airline and contacting passengers online, urging the public to remain cautious when interacting with accounts claiming to represent the company.
In a statement shared on its official account on X, the airline said it had identified several fraudulent profiles posing as Etihad and attempting to communicate with guests through social media platforms. The company cautioned that these accounts may try to obtain personal information from users.
Etihad stressed that it will never request passwords, one-time verification codes, payment details or any other sensitive information through social media messages, advising customers to exercise care when responding to unsolicited online communications.
Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that most flights are still suspended, urging passengers not to travel to the airport unless their airline has officially confirmed their departure time.
In an update issued by the airport operator, travellers were advised not to come to the airport unless they have received confirmation from their airline, warning that passengers without confirmed departures may not be able to access the terminals.
Dubai Airports said entry to airport halls will be restricted to passengers whose flights have been confirmed by airlines, as part of measures to manage operations and prevent overcrowding at the terminals.
Authorities also urged travellers to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times, stressing that passengers should verify their travel status before heading to the airport to avoid congestion and disruption.
The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism has called on the public to report any cases of food price increases or commercial violations, urging consumers to submit complaints through the ministry’s official channels.
The ministry said reports can be filed through the electronic consumer complaints service on its website (https://www.moet.gov.ae/consumer-complaints1), or by contacting the ministry via phone or WhatsApp at 8001222, as well as through email. The move aims to strengthen market monitoring and ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.
It also reassured the public that the country’s strategic food reserves remain sufficient to meet national needs, adding that essential goods are available in reassuring quantities across all emirates. The ministry confirmed that supply chains continue to operate normally, ensuring stable availability of food products throughout the country.
Explosions were heard in Jerusalem on Thursday after warnings of incoming Iranian missile fire, AFP journalists said, with Israel's emergency services reporting no casualties.
Israel's military has issued three separate alerts warning of Iranian missile launches in under two hours. There were no reports of significant impact and residents have been cleared to leave their shelters.
Saudi Arabia’s defence forces intercepted and destroyed three drones east of Al Kharj Governorate, according to an official statement.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and neutralised before reaching their intended targets.
The development was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, which cited the ministry’s spokesperson.
The Kuwait General Administration of Customs has ordered all land, sea and air crossings to stop the export of foodstuffs, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
The move follows Minister of Commerce and Industry Decision No. 20 of 2026, aimed at safeguarding food security and stabilising the domestic market.
According to the Kuwait News Agency, customs departments have been instructed to enforce the ban and take action against violators.
Authorities also confirmed that radiation monitoring systems at border points recorded no abnormal readings, with all indicators remaining within safe limits.
The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has dismissed reports circulating online and in some media suggesting an incident near Mubarak Al Kabir port.
According to the ministry, the alleged event took place at least 60 km from the port, outside Kuwait’s territorial waters.
The Kuwait News Agency cited the ministry urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official statements.
A tanker was hit by a "large explosion" in the waters off Kuwait, causing an oil spill, British maritime security agency UKMTO said Thursday.
"The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity" off the Gulf state's Mubarak Al-Kabeer area, the agency posted on X.
"There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact".
Iran launched a round of missiles at Israel on Thursday, the Israeli military and Tehran's state media said, triggering alerts in several areas including Tel Aviv, with no immediate reports of casualties.
After a lull of more than seven hours, Israel's military said it had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel".
"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," it added.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also reported the launches.
There were no reports of casualties from the missile fire, and the military has cleared Israelis to leave their shelters.
Qatar’s authorities have begun evacuating residents living near the US Embassy in Doha as a temporary precautionary measure, according to the Qatar Ministry of Interior.
The ministry said in a social media statement early on Thursday that the evacuation is being carried out by the relevant authorities as part of measures aimed at safeguarding public safety.
Officials confirmed that suitable accommodation has been arranged for residents affected by the measure as part of the necessary preventive actions.
The ministry also urged the public to rely on official and trusted sources for information and updates.
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempted targeting of the Republic of Turkey with an Iranian ballistic missile. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) air defense systems successfully destroyed the missile before it reached Turkish territory. The UAE considers these hostile acts a serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the expansion of attacks to additional countries is condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.
Bahraini authorities revealed that the country's air defence systems have continued to intercept successive waves of Iranian terrorist aggression.
A General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), said that since the onset of these attacks, the BDF's air defences have destroyed 74 missiles and 117 drones targeting the Kingdom's airspace, territorial waters, and land.
Iranian intelligence has quietly conveyed to the United States that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war, CNN reported quoting sources "familiar with indirect communications".
The messages were reportedly passed through a third country to the Central Intelligence Agency. But US officials say no negotiations are currently underway, and any diplomatic “off-ramps” appear distant at best.
So far, the backchannel has not produced substantive talks on de-escalation.
The Pentagon describes the conflict as entering a more aggressive phase aimed at crippling Iran’s missiles and drones and preventing it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
During a Wednesday briefing, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the United States was “just getting started,” after announcing the IRGC'S air force and navy had been "obliterated", signaling that military pressure — not diplomacy — remains the priority.
US lawmakers are pushing for a clear "endgame" strategy, possibly including a concrete diplomatic pathway. What's left of Iranian leaderships have shown little public appetite for talks, even as strikes continue to thin senior ranks and intensify pressure on IRGC's ability to mount counter-attacks.
Republican senators on Wednesday voted down a war-powers resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to obtain congressional approval before ordering future US military action against Iran, with the measure failing 47–53 along party lines.
The bipartisan proposal aimed to rein in the president’s authority and reassert Congress’s constitutional role in authorising sustained hostilities, but most Republicans defended Trump’s actions as within his existing powers.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on members of the public to adhere to official instructions when hearing early-warning messages.
UAE authorities stressed that the purpose of these messages is to protect public safety and ensure the community’s readiness to face risks.
As the campaign enters its fifth day, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine announced an expansion of strikes, stating the US “will now begin to expand inland, striking progressively deeper into Iranian territory.”
Turkey on Wednesday warned Iran against actions that could widen the regional war after a missile launched from Iranian territory towards Turkish airspace was intercepted by Nato defence systems.
Air defence interceptions: On March 4, UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and 121 of 129 drones detected over the country. Since the start of Iranian aggression, 189 missiles and 941 drones have been tracked, with most neutralised. The attacks caused three fatalities and 78 minor injuries, along with minor to moderate damage to civilian facilities.
Dubai authorities confirmed that loud sounds reported across the emirate were due to interception operations, with no injuries reported.
Overstay fines waived: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security exempted travellers unable to depart due to airspace closures from fines on delayed departures, covering visitors and residents, effective from 28 February 2026. Airport teams continue assisting affected passengers.
Spring break announced: UAE schools and universities will observe Spring Break from 9 to 22 March, resuming classes on 23 March. Sharjah private schools follow the same schedule.
Travel updates: Residents stranded abroad have begun returning via Oman and special charter flights. Fujairah International Airport, in partnership with SalamAir, is operating charter flights to India, Turkey, and Pakistan on 4–5 March.
Pharmaceutical security: The Emirates Drug Establishment confirmed that medicine and medical supply reserves remain secure and sufficient, with ongoing monitoring of stock levels and supply chains.
Ports and logistics: DP World reported that all Jebel Ali Port terminals are operating normally, handling over 15 million TEUs annually, along with bulk and Ro-Ro cargo, with enhanced safety measures in place.
Practical advice for residents: Residents are being advised to follow official emergency guidance if alerts are issued and prioritise personal safety measures. For the latest information on security and travel, official UAE government sources remain the most reliable reference