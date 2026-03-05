Dubai: Dubai Airports has confirmed that most flights are still suspended, urging passengers not to travel to the airport unless their airline has officially confirmed their departure time.

In an update issued by the airport operator, travellers were advised not to come to the airport unless they have received confirmation from their airline, warning that passengers without confirmed departures may not be able to access the terminals.

Dubai Airports said entry to airport halls will be restricted to passengers whose flights have been confirmed by airlines, as part of measures to manage operations and prevent overcrowding at the terminals.

Authorities also urged travellers to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times, stressing that passengers should verify their travel status before heading to the airport to avoid congestion and disruption.