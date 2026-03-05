How Iranian bombers were shot down minutes from Middle East’s largest US air base in Qatar

Dubai: Qatari fighter jets shot down two Iranian bombers that were minutes away from striking a major US military base and a key energy facility in Qatar, marking the first reported air-to-air combat involving the Gulf state’s air force during the expanding regional war.

Two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 tactical bombers were dispatched by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard early Monday toward Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, and the nearby Ras Laffan Industrial City, according to two sources briefed on the operation who spoke to CNN.

The planes were visually identified and photographed carrying bombs and guided munitions, another source told CNN. The bombers reportedly descended to an altitude of around 80 feet in an apparent attempt to evade radar detection.

Due to “time constraints” and the available intelligence, the aircraft were classified as hostile. Qatar then scrambled its fighter jets, and a Qatari F-15 fighter jet engaged the Iranian bombers in aerial combat before shooting them down.

“Qatari fighters for the first time have shot down two Iranian bombers on route to their location,” said Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday.

“Rather, it seeks to inflict harm on its neighbours and drag them into a war that is not theirs,” the Qatari official said, according to a government readout of the call.

The attempted bomber strike over Qatar underscores how the conflict is evolving from missile exchanges into direct aerial confrontations — raising the risk that more countries could be pulled deeper into the war.

