US–Israel war on Iran enters day 7: UAE intercepts threats, resumes limited flights

A second Japanese national has been detained in Iran, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday, and Tokyo has requested the early release of both people.

The ministry confirmed the second person had been detained before the Feb. 28 military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The ministry said the detainee is safe and in good health but gave no other details such as the timing of the detention, or whether it is related to the detention of a Japanese journalist that was disclosed last month.