US–Israel war on Iran enters day 7: UAE intercepts threats, resumes limited flights

Authorities confirmed full readiness to counter threats and safeguard national security

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
The UAE Ministry of Defence reported intercepting six ballistic missiles and 125 drones, with minor debris causing injuries in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News Archives
The UAE air defences intercepted missiles and drones, with authorities fully prepared to counter threats and safeguard national security. Airports and airlines have resumed limited flights, while early spring breaks have been announced for schools and universities, and some exams cancelled. Updates will follow as the situation unfolds.

Highlights

Japan says a second Japanese person detained in Iran

A second Japanese national has been detained in Iran, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Friday, and Tokyo has requested the early release of both people.

The ministry confirmed the second person had been detained before the Feb. 28 military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

The ministry said the detainee is safe and in good health but gave no other details such as the timing of the detention, or whether it is related to the detention of a Japanese journalist that was disclosed last month.

Arab Interior Ministers Council condemns Iranian attacks

The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council has strongly condemned the recent Iranian attacks targeting the sovereignty of several Arab nations, calling them a blatant violation of international law and the Charters of the United Nations.

In a statement issued from its headquarters in Tunis, the Secretariat expressed deep concern over reports of Iranian aggression against the Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and the Jordan.

The Council firmly rejected these unjustifiable actions, highlighting that they undermine regional security and stability and jeopardise ongoing efforts towards de-escalation and peace. It reaffirmed full support and solidarity with the affected Arab states in all measures taken to protect their security and sovereignty.

The statement also praised the courageous and professional response of defence and security forces in the targeted countries, commending their vigilance in safeguarding critical facilities, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents, and demonstrating a high level of efficiency and professionalism in confronting the attacks.

Satellite view of strikes on Tehran

AFP Infographic with a Sentinel-2 satellite image (January 11, 2026) of Tehran in Iran, with close-ups of several strategic sites bombed between February 28 and March 3, using Vantor satellite images

Lebanese state media says Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon

Lebanese state media said Friday that Israel had launched air strikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.

"Enemy warplanes launched nighttime strikes on the towns of Srifa, Aita al-Shaab, Touline, Sawana and Majdal Selm," the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Another strike targeted the eastern Lebanese town of Dours at dawn, the NNA said.

Kuwait Embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to leave immediately

The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Lebanon issued an urgent advisory on Thursday, urging all Kuwaiti citizens in the country to exercise extreme caution and depart Lebanese territory as soon as possible due to the evolving regional situation.

The Embassy stressed the importance of following safety guidelines and directives from local authorities. Citizens are encouraged to maintain communication with the Embassy and report emergencies via the designated hotlines: Embassy emergency line (+96171171441) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lines (+965 159) and (+965 22225504).

Hezbollah claims responsibility for strikes on Israeli army

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility on Friday for a wave of strikes targeting Israeli forces, in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanon the day before.

The Iran-backed group said in three separate statements on Telegram that its fighters had launched rockets and artillery shells at border positions early Friday, hours after firing rockets at Israeli barracks in the occupied Golan Heights and at a navy base in the Haifa port.

There were no reports of casualties.

Kuwait Airways to operate London-Dammam flight

Kuwait Airways announced it will operate flight KU104D from London to Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia on Friday, departing at 10:45am London time and arriving at 8:00 pm, the national carrier said on its official X account.

Nationals wishing to return to Kuwait are advised to book through the airline’s customer service call center, as seats are limited, KUNA reported.

Iran Guards launch missiles at Israel's Tel Aviv: Iran state media

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards announced a wave of missile launches on the Israeli commercial hub of Tel Aviv on Friday, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

"Missiles headed toward Tel Aviv," IRNA said, reporting a Guards statement on "a combined missile and drone attack... targeting locations in the heart of Tel Aviv".

Kuwaiti air defenses respond to missile, drone attacks

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi, confirmed that Kuwaiti air defenses are actively responding to hostile missile attacks and drones that have breached the country’s airspace, state news agency KUNA reported.

Qatar says intercepted drone attack targeting US air base

The Qatari defence ministry said air defences thwarted a drone attack targeting the US air base at Al-Udeid, Washington's largest military facility in the Middle East.

"Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base," the ministry said.

Israel says striking Iranian 'regime infrastructure' in Tehran

Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tehran early Friday, targeting "regime infrastructure" in the Iranian capital.

Israeli forces launched a large-scale "wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran", a military statement said.

Iranian state TV reported explosions in several parts of the city.

Iran drone carrier ship hit, 'on fire'

As part of the on-going US military campaign in the Middle East, the Central Command chief has reported that 30 Iran Republican Guard Corps ships had been sunk, including a drone carrier ship.

"We're now up over 30 ships, and in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier," said US Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command in charge of the military campaign in the Middle East.

"As we speak, it's on fire," Admiral Cooper added.

Qatar confirms Ramadan working hours for departments

The Qatar Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirmed that working hours in its departments and service centres will continue as previously announced during the holy month of Ramadan, QNA reported.

The ministry highlighted that many transactions can be completed via the Metrash app and its electronic platforms, allowing the public to save time and effort.

Key department hours during Ramadan 1447 AH:

  • Passports, Nationality & Travel Documents, Criminal Evidence & Information: 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

  • Driver Licensing Department (Driving Schools): 6:00 am – 11:00 am

  • Technical Inspection Departments, Madinat Khalifa main building, Al Maamoura external services: 8:00 am – 4:30 pm

  • Car Plate Manufacturing Workshop (Ain Khaled): 8:00 am – 4:30 pm; Saturdays 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

  • Workshops in Al Aqda, Al Wakrah, Al Mazroua, and other external services: 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Security and traffic investigation departments will operate 24/7 to ensure uninterrupted public services.

Iran struck hotel, residential buildings in Manama

Bahrain said Friday that Iran had struck a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama, correcting a previous announcement that two hotels and one residential building were hit.

The attack came a day after an Iranian missile strike sparked a blaze at Bahrain's main state-owned oil refinery, as Tehran pressed attacks across the Gulf.

"Iranian aggression targeted a hotel & 2 residential buildings in Manama," Bahrain's interior ministry posted on X, reporting "no loss of life".

It said the attack sparked a fire in one of the residential buildings, which had been extinguished.

Two killed, 67 injured as Kuwait intercepts missiles and drones

The Kuwait Ministry of Defense reported that since the start of operations targeting Kuwaiti airspace, 212 ballistic missiles and 394 drones have been detected and intercepted by the armed forces.

Colonel Saud Al Atwan, spokesperson for the ministry, said the attacks involved missiles and armed drones aimed at civilian facilities, infrastructure, vital installations, and residential areas.

Saudi Arabia: Prince Sultan Air Base targeted, missiles intercepted in east

The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the country’s eastern region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ballistic missiles neutralised

The ministry spokesperson added that three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, ensuring no damage to the facility.

Etihad to resume limited Abu Dhabi flights

Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key international destinations.

The airline said passengers with previous bookings will be accommodated on the new flights as soon as possible, while tickets are also available for sale on its website.

The war is changing fast

Iran's Islamic Revolutionaries threatened to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group with its letal drones and missiles.

Now, IRGC's entire naval fleet is no more (20 Iran ships sunk), and the regime's air force has been obliterated.

Iran In less than a week:

• Iran launched 2,500+ weapons
• Most were intercepted
• Launch capability fell over 80%
• Military infrastructure is being dismantled.

The numbers show overwhelming military superiority in action.

UAE day six recap: Key updates

Air defence operations

The UAE Ministry of Defence reported intercepting six ballistic missiles and 125 drones, with minor debris causing injuries in Abu Dhabi. Since the start of Iranian aggression, 196 missiles and 1,072 drones have been detected, of which 181 missiles and 1,001 drones were intercepted. Eight cruise missiles were also destroyed.

Casualties include three deaths (Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi nationals) and 94 minor injuries among multiple nationalities. Authorities confirmed full readiness to counter threats and safeguard national security.

Alerts and public safety

On Thursday, residents across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah received alerts urging them to:

  • Stay safe and avoid windows

  • Follow official guidance

  • Rely only on verified sources

Flights and travel

  • Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia have resumed limited operations; passengers advised not to travel without confirmed bookings

  • Dubai Airports reports most flights remain suspended; access restricted to confirmed passengers

  • Education updates

  • Early spring breaks for schools and universities; some exams cancelled

  • Sharjah schools postponed start of academic year; distance learning continues for Indian and other schools in Dubai

  • CBSE exams cancelled or postponed in affected countries

  • Public services and infrastructure

  • Healthcare: Operations running normally; hospitals and emergency services fully functional

  • Utilities: Etihad Water and Electricity confirms uninterrupted services across Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates

  • Finance: Banking sector remains stable, fully operational with strong liquidity and capital

  • Public safety: Residents urged to avoid sharing sensitive photos or videos that could compromise security

  • Leisure and entertainment closures

  • •Dubai Parks and Resorts, Ain Dubai, and Global Village remain closed until 6 March as a precaution

Despite regional tensions, the UAE continues to operate efficiently, with air defences active, public services running normally, limited flights resuming, and residents advised to follow official guidance

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

