US–Israel war on Iran, day 8: Trump demands Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’; UAE confirms full readiness

UAE authorities confirm full readiness to counter threats and safeguard national security
The Ministry of Defense reported that a drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Riyadh, ensuring the safety of the area, according to state news agency SPA.
Multiple drones downed in the Empty Quarter
Officials confirmed that two drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed, following earlier reports of four drones targeting the same area.
Ballistic missile intercepted
A ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base was successfully intercepted and destroyed, according to the Ministry spokesperson.
Kuwait Airways announced that it will operate flights to destinations including Barcelona, Milan, Paris, Munich, and Bangkok for residents returning to Kuwait via overland travel through Saudi Arabia.
Passengers must hold a valid Saudi transit visa to use the service.
The airline confirmed that flights are available both to passengers with existing bookings and those looking to purchase new tickets.
The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) announced Friday evening that Spring 2026 midterm examinations, originally scheduled for this period, have been postponed until further notice.
In a statement on its official X account, CCQ said the move reflects concern for the safety of students and staff amid current circumstances. The college urged students to regularly monitor their emails and official CCQ platforms for updates, including alternative exam dates to be announced later.
Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts will be closed on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 March as precautionary safety measures in line with official guidance. Visitors and guests with existing tickets or bookings are advised to check the attractions’ official websites for the latest updates before planning their visit.
Israel said on Friday that Iran had launched cluster bombs "multiple times" since the start of the war that began with a US-Israeli attack on the Islamic republic over the weekend.
Cluster munitions explode in mid-air and scatter bomblets. Some of them do not explode on impact and can cause casualties over time, particularly among children.
Iran and Israel are not among more than a hundred countries that are party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the use, transfer, production and storage of cluster bombs.
The Iranians "are using cluster munitions", Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told a news briefing, without providing details on when or where those munitions were allegedly launched.
"They've used it multiple times, which is a war crime when it's directed towards civilians, and we're tracking that situation," Shoshani said.
Saudi Arabia said Saturday it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at an air base which houses US military personnel, as Iran pressed attacks across the Gulf.
"A ballistic missile launched towards Prince Sultan Air Base" southeast of the capital Riyadh was "intercepted and destroyed," the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
In a separate incident, the official Saudi Press Agency quoted a defence ministry spokesperson saying a drone attack targeting a major oil field near the Emirati border had been thwarted.
"Attempted attack on the Shaybah field; six drones intercepted and destroyed," the agency reported.
Qatar’s General Civil Aviation Authority announces partial resumption of air traffic through dedicated emergency routes with limited capacity, in coordination with the Qatari Armed Forces and relevant authorities.
US President Donald Trump is to attend the dignified transfer on Saturday of six soldiers killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait, the White House said Friday, as the escalating war with Tehran brings home its first American dead.
The troops were killed Sunday when a drone struck a key US command center in Kuwait's southern industrial hub of Port Shuaiba, a day after the United States and Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran.
The ritual takes place at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of US troops killed overseas are returned to American soil.
The fallen soldiers - five men and one woman aged 20 to 54 - were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, a unit responsible for supplying troops with food, fuel, equipment and ammunition.
A dignified transfer is one of the most solemn duties undertaken by a US president.
Air defences active: UAE intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 109 drones on 6 March; total since attacks: 205 missiles and 1,184 drones. Eight cruise missiles also destroyed.
Casualties: 3 fatalities and 112 minor injuries reported among residents of multiple nationalities.
President visits victims: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited injured residents, praised public cooperation, and thanked medical teams.
Flights resuming:
- Emirates gradually restoring full network; operating ~60% of destinations.
- Etihad Airways resumed limited flights from 6 March.
- flydubai operating reduced schedule; gradually adding flights.
- Air Arabia resumed limited flights; passengers advised to check updates.
Tourism operating smoothly: Hotels, resorts, shopping centres, and attractions—including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi—fully operational with safety measures.
Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fire contained: No injuries; Crown Prince praised security and safety teams.
Public warned against misinformation: Authorities caution against sharing images or AI-manipulated content; reliance on official sources only urged.
Friday sermons emphasise unity: Mosques called for resilience, trust in leadership, and highlighted that Islam forbids harming the innocent.
Ain Dubai & Dubai Parks closures: Closed 7–8 March as precaution; visitors with bookings should check official websites.
Supermarkets stable: No panic buying; stock levels strong, imports ongoing.
Safety guidance: Follow official alerts, avoid debris/shrapnel, do not film incidents, keep safe distances, report emergencies to 999.
Overall: UAE remains resilient, with air defences active, public services running normally, and residents adhering to safety guidance.