US–Israel war on Iran, day 8: Trump demands Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’; UAE confirms full readiness

The Ministry of Defense reported that a drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Riyadh, ensuring the safety of the area, according to state news agency SPA.

Multiple drones downed in the Empty Quarter

Officials confirmed that two drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed, following earlier reports of four drones targeting the same area.

Ballistic missile intercepted

A ballistic missile launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base was successfully intercepted and destroyed, according to the Ministry spokesperson.