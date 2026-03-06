GOLD/FOREX
Emirates NBD waives ATM withdrawal and debit card fees across UAE and GCC

Bank removes charges on withdrawals and debit card replacements to ease access to funds

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
The bank informed customers through an email that several charges tied to daily banking activities would be removed temporarily, giving clients greater flexibility when accessing their funds or requesting new debit cards.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Emirates NBD has waived a range of banking fees for customers across the UAE and the wider Gulf, making cash and card services easier to access during a period of heightened regional uncertainty.

The bank informed customers in an email that several charges would be temporarily removed, giving clients greater flexibility to manage everyday transactions and access their funds.

The fee waiver will remain in place until March 31, 2026.

Fee waivers introduced

The measures apply to three key banking services that affect retail customers' daily financial access.

Cash withdrawals from any ATM within the UAE and GCC countries will now be free during the waiver period, removing charges typically applied when customers use machines outside their own bank’s network.

Debit card replacement and delivery fees have also been removed, whether the card is being sent within the UAE or to an overseas address.

The bank said the move is intended to help customers continue banking smoothly during a period marked by disruptions across several sectors in the region.

“We are waiving fees until March 31 2026 to help you bank with more convenience and flexibility due to recent regional developments,” the bank said in the message sent to customers.

Ensuring access to funds

Banks often introduce temporary relief measures during periods of disruption to ensure customers maintain uninterrupted access to essential services such as cash withdrawals and payment cards.

Easy access to cash and replacement cards becomes especially important when travel patterns change suddenly or when customers rely on different ATM networks than usual.

The decision allows Emirates NBD customers to withdraw money from any ATM across the UAE and the GCC without incurring additional charges during the waiver period.

“Access your money, request for a new card and continue banking seamlessly with Emirates NBD,” the bank said.

The message also advised customers that assistance and support channels remain available if further help is required.

Temporary relief for everyday banking

Fee waivers typically provide short-term relief for customers who may need to rely on additional banking services or alternative access points.

Removing ATM charges across the Gulf means customers travelling within the region can withdraw cash without worrying about extra costs.

Card replacement waivers also remove fees that are normally applied when customers request a new debit card or require international delivery.

Customers who require assistance can contact the bank through its support channels, according to the email.

The temporary measures will remain in place until March 31, after which standard charges may resume.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
