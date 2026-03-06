Bank removes charges on withdrawals and debit card replacements to ease access to funds
Dubai: Emirates NBD has waived a range of banking fees for customers across the UAE and the wider Gulf, making cash and card services easier to access during a period of heightened regional uncertainty.
The bank informed customers in an email that several charges would be temporarily removed, giving clients greater flexibility to manage everyday transactions and access their funds.
The fee waiver will remain in place until March 31, 2026.
The measures apply to three key banking services that affect retail customers' daily financial access.
Cash withdrawals from any ATM within the UAE and GCC countries will now be free during the waiver period, removing charges typically applied when customers use machines outside their own bank’s network.
Debit card replacement and delivery fees have also been removed, whether the card is being sent within the UAE or to an overseas address.
The bank said the move is intended to help customers continue banking smoothly during a period marked by disruptions across several sectors in the region.
“We are waiving fees until March 31 2026 to help you bank with more convenience and flexibility due to recent regional developments,” the bank said in the message sent to customers.
Banks often introduce temporary relief measures during periods of disruption to ensure customers maintain uninterrupted access to essential services such as cash withdrawals and payment cards.
Easy access to cash and replacement cards becomes especially important when travel patterns change suddenly or when customers rely on different ATM networks than usual.
The decision allows Emirates NBD customers to withdraw money from any ATM across the UAE and the GCC without incurring additional charges during the waiver period.
“Access your money, request for a new card and continue banking seamlessly with Emirates NBD,” the bank said.
The message also advised customers that assistance and support channels remain available if further help is required.
Fee waivers typically provide short-term relief for customers who may need to rely on additional banking services or alternative access points.
Removing ATM charges across the Gulf means customers travelling within the region can withdraw cash without worrying about extra costs.
Card replacement waivers also remove fees that are normally applied when customers request a new debit card or require international delivery.
Customers who require assistance can contact the bank through its support channels, according to the email.
The temporary measures will remain in place until March 31, after which standard charges may resume.