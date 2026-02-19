New bank-backed silver bars offer UAE investors easier access to hard assets
Dubai: Emirates NBD has launched its own branded silver bars, expanding its precious metals platform as demand rises among retail and high net worth investors seeking alternatives to traditional financial assets.
The new offering adds to the bank’s investment-grade metals services and follows strong uptake of its branded gold bars introduced late last year. The move aims to widen access to physical metals while strengthening Dubai’s position in the regional bullion market.
The silver bars are available in four denominations ranging from 100 grams to one kilogram, allowing investors to choose entry levels based on budget and portfolio strategy.
The bars are produced to internationally recognised standards and are available in high purity grades, carrying the Emirates NBD hallmark to verify authenticity and quality. The bank said the product will be offered through designated channels with pricing linked directly to global silver benchmarks.
The launch reflects growing investor interest in hard assets, particularly amid global economic uncertainty and market volatility.
"The launch of our Physical Silver Business cements our position as a leader in the commodities space. By mirroring the rigorous standards and seamless infrastructure of our successful gold business, we are now offering our clients a multi asset physical platform," said Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD. "As we see a shift toward hard assets globally, Emirates NBD is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between wholesale market depth and retail accessibility, ensuring our clients have the most robust tools for wealth preservation."
According to the statement, the new product provides customers with a secure and transparent way to invest in physical silver through a regulated institution.
Ammar Al Haj, Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets at Emirates NBD, said the offering responds to changing investor behaviour.
"With the launch of Emirates NBD branded silver bars, we have broadened our precious metal offering for retail and HNI clients. The new product will enable customers to invest in physical silver securely through a trusted banking institution. As demand for real assets continues to grow, silver has emerged as an effective diversification solution."
The launch marks the next phase of Emirates NBD’s strategy to build a comprehensive physical metals platform, combining secure sourcing, bank backed certification and digital access for investors.