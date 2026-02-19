"With the launch of Emirates NBD branded silver bars, we have broadened our precious metal offering for retail and HNI clients. The new product will enable customers to invest in physical silver securely through a trusted banking institution. As demand for real assets continues to grow, silver has emerged as an effective diversification solution."

"The launch of our Physical Silver Business cements our position as a leader in the commodities space. By mirroring the rigorous standards and seamless infrastructure of our successful gold business, we are now offering our clients a multi asset physical platform," said Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD. "As we see a shift toward hard assets globally, Emirates NBD is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between wholesale market depth and retail accessibility, ensuring our clients have the most robust tools for wealth preservation."

