Want to buy silver? Emirates NBD now selling bars from 100g to 1kg

New bank-backed silver bars offer UAE investors easier access to hard assets

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
New offering adds to the portfolio diversification options for retail and HNI clients providing secure access to the precious metal asset.
Dubai: Emirates NBD has launched its own branded silver bars, expanding its precious metals platform as demand rises among retail and high net worth investors seeking alternatives to traditional financial assets.

The new offering adds to the bank’s investment-grade metals services and follows strong uptake of its branded gold bars introduced late last year. The move aims to widen access to physical metals while strengthening Dubai’s position in the regional bullion market.

The silver bars are available in four denominations ranging from 100 grams to one kilogram, allowing investors to choose entry levels based on budget and portfolio strategy.

Wider access to physical precious metals

The bars are produced to internationally recognised standards and are available in high purity grades, carrying the Emirates NBD hallmark to verify authenticity and quality. The bank said the product will be offered through designated channels with pricing linked directly to global silver benchmarks.

The launch reflects growing investor interest in hard assets, particularly amid global economic uncertainty and market volatility.

"The launch of our Physical Silver Business cements our position as a leader in the commodities space. By mirroring the rigorous standards and seamless infrastructure of our successful gold business, we are now offering our clients a multi asset physical platform," said Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD. "As we see a shift toward hard assets globally, Emirates NBD is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between wholesale market depth and retail accessibility, ensuring our clients have the most robust tools for wealth preservation."

Demand rises for diversification tools

According to the statement, the new product provides customers with a secure and transparent way to invest in physical silver through a regulated institution.

Ammar Al Haj, Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets at Emirates NBD, said the offering responds to changing investor behaviour.

"With the launch of Emirates NBD branded silver bars, we have broadened our precious metal offering for retail and HNI clients. The new product will enable customers to invest in physical silver securely through a trusted banking institution. As demand for real assets continues to grow, silver has emerged as an effective diversification solution."

The launch marks the next phase of Emirates NBD’s strategy to build a comprehensive physical metals platform, combining secure sourcing, bank backed certification and digital access for investors.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
