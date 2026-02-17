JustGold App introduces silver savings, enhancing precious metals access

The platform enables customers to buy, save, sell and redeem both gold and silver
JustGold, the UAE based digital precious metals platform, has expanded its offering to include silver alongside gold, reinforcing its position as a single destination for individuals seeking regulated, Shariah compliant access to physically backed precious metals.
The expansion comes amid sustained global interest in precious metals. Over the past year, gold has remained near historic highs, supported by inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty and central bank demand. Silver has also attracted renewed attention due to its dual role as both a monetary metal and an industrial commodity, driven by demand in technology and renewable energy sectors. Together, these trends have reinforced the role of precious metals as disciplined long term stores of value.
Silver on JustGold follows the same operating framework as its gold programme. Every unit purchased is backed by physical 999.0 purity bullion, stored in insured vaults in Dubai with Loomis International. Customers retain direct ownership of their metal, with the ability to buy from small amounts and request physical delivery through insured UAE wide logistics.
Mirza Zuhaib Ahmed Baig, Chief Executive Officer of JustGold, said: “Our objective is simple. To build the most trusted destination in the region for buying and saving in gold and silver. In the UAE, precious metals are part of long standing savings culture. We are structuring that tradition into a regulated, secure and digitally accessible format.”
JustGold operates under a Meydan Free Zone license in Dubai and is registered with the UAE Federal Tax Authority for VAT and Corporate Tax. The company is ISO 27001 certified for information security management, covering its cloud based infrastructure, mobile applications and transaction systems. All customer onboarding is conducted in line with UAE anti money laundering and verification standards.
By consolidating gold and silver into a single regulated platform, JustGold aims to provide UAE residents, both nationals and expatriates, with a structured alternative to holding savings purely in fiat, without compromising on physical backing, compliance or custody standards.
For more information, visit www.justgold.app.