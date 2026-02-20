GOLD/FOREX
From 100g to 1kg: Step-by-step guide to buying Emirates NBD silver bars

Simple steps to purchase and redeem Emirates NBD physical silver bars

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Supplied

The new offering follows the bank’s earlier gold bar launch and is aimed at retail and high-net-worth clients seeking portfolio diversification through tangible assets. The silver bars are available in denominations of 100g, 250g, 500g and 1,000g and are produced to internationally recognised purity standards.

Here is a step-by-step guide to buying Emirates NBD silver.

Step-by-step process

• Log in to the Emirates NBD mobile app or digital banking platform.

• Tap on the Markets section within the investment menu.

• Select Silver to view available investment options.

• Review live pricing, purity levels and bar denominations.

• Choose your preferred bar size based on investment amount.

• Confirm the purchase order through the platform.

• Tap on Redeem when you wish to request physical delivery.

• Enter delivery details and submit the request.

• Receive confirmation once delivery is processed.

What investors should know

The silver bars carry the Emirates NBD hallmark and are priced in line with global silver benchmarks, with rates updated in real time through the bank’s digital platform.

Customers can choose to hold the silver within their investment portfolio or request physical delivery through the redemption process.

The offering reflects growing demand for hard assets among investors seeking diversification, particularly during periods of market volatility when physical precious metals are often viewed as a store of value.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
