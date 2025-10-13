Gold too expensive for you? Silver investments are catching up fast

Both metals have surged in recent months due to weakening yields and persistent fears about global debt levels. According to Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com, the rally reflects a broad move away from fiat currencies. “Precious metals have been on a tear in recent weeks as the debasement trade, diversifying away from fiat currencies such as the US dollar, gathers momentum,” she said. “Ongoing US fiscal and political uncertainty has added to haven demand, while a drop in real yields, driven by expectations of continued monetary loosening from the Federal Reserve, has further supported prices.”