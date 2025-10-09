Dubai gold retailers predict prices ahead of Diwali shopping season

“If we look at the last 10 years, the last quarter of every year, the gold prices have gone up. So, I do expect it to go up,” said Arjun Dhanak, Director at Kanz. “There will be a correction, but I don’t expect it to be as significant.” Buyers hoping for a sharp drop could be waiting until early 2026, but even then, he does not see a return to 2023 price levels.