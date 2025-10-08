Gold keeps shining: No break for UAE buyers as prices hit record highs 39 times!

Global demand and record ETF inflows push gold higher, keeping UAE prices near Dh500
Dubai: Gold isn’t done surprising investors yet. Prices hit another record in September — touching $3,825 an ounce, the 39th all-time high this year.
In the UAE, that momentum has kept retail prices hovering around Dh480 per gram, edging dangerously close to the Dh500 mark that once felt far away.
The World Gold Council’s latest Gold Market Commentary shows why this rally has legs — and why shoppers across the Emirates might see little relief soon.
Three big forces have been driving the rally:
Record-breaking inflows into gold-backed ETFs (exchange-traded funds)
A weaker US dollar
Political and market jitters worldwide
Global ETF inflows reached a massive US$17.3 billion in September — the highest ever — led by investors in North America and Europe, with Asia following suit. The surge comes as investors pull back from expensive stock markets and look for safety in something more tangible.
“Gold may look overbought, but it’s still under-owned,” the report notes, suggesting that institutional investors and central banks alike continue to see room for further buying.
The report warns that October could be a tense month for equities — historically a volatile period for stock markets. With valuations stretched and earnings optimism fading, any correction could send even more investors toward gold.
While the US dollar could still rebound, analysts at the World Gold Council believe gold’s role as a “reliable hedge” remains intact, especially if the current mix of political tensions, trade risks, and central bank buying continues.
Even a small dip — like the brief selloff on September 30 — has been quickly snapped up by investors. “There’s still plenty of money waiting in the wings,” the report says.
For UAE residents, the story is simple: gold is in demand everywhere, and that demand isn’t cooling. Shoppers who waited for a drop may have missed their window — at least for now.
Jewellery stores in Dubai’s Gold Souk and across the Emirates report brisk sales of lighter jewellery pieces, coins, and small bars as everyday buyers look to participate in the rally without breaking the bank.
Unless global tensions ease or the dollar stages a sharp recovery, gold prices are likely to remain elevated heading into the final quarter of 2025. For now, it seems, the shine isn’t wearing off anytime soon.
