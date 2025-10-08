Gold keeps breaking records, but Dubai’s shoppers aren’t backing away

Retailers say the psychology of gold buyers has barely changed. Shoppers know they are getting less value for their money as prices rise, but that does not mean they are adjusting their budgets. “Despite the surge in gold prices, for us and industry wide the real purchase power has changed for sure,” said Arjun Dhanak, Director at Kanz. “For example, if people used to buy jewellery for Dh10,000 last year, they are also spending Dh10,000 now, but they will be getting much lesser weight compared to last year.”