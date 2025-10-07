All that glitters is not gold

The bull case for gold is now well-known. My colleague Raymond Cheng recently wrote a piece arguing the precious metal was on pace to rise towards $4,000, a view that is now tantalisingly close to being borne out. We continue to like gold mainly because of our view that central bank reserve diversification demand has further to run. Indeed, we recently upgraded the metal to Overweight within our multi-asset portfolios. Gold also holds the additional benefit of being a hedge against several near-term risks – the risk of higher inflation, the risk of short-term equity and bond market volatility and the risk of US Dollar weakness.