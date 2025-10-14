Dubai gold prices hit new record high, cross Dh500

Overall, the love for gold in the UAE continues to shine amid high prices. Jewellers say the price surge has changed how people buy, not whether they buy. “If people used to buy jewellery for Dh10,000 last year, they are also spending Dh10,000 now, but they will be getting much lesser weight compared to last year,” Arjun Dhanak, Director at Kanz Jewels, told Gulf News in an earlier interview.