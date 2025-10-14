Dubai gold prices hit new record high, cross Dh500

22-carat gold reaches Dh465.25 per gram as geopolitical tensions drive safe-haven demand
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE reached a record high Tuesday morning, with 24-carat gold hitting Dh502.50 per gram as the precious metal continues its remarkable rally in 2025.
The yellow metal opened at Dh502.50 per gram for 24-carat gold, while 22-carat gold was trading at Dh465.25 per gram. This represents a significant jump from Sunday's closing prices of Dh490.50 for 24-carat and Dh454.25 for 22-carat gold.
Globally, gold rose to $4,141.5 per ounce on October 14, up 0.70 per cent from the previous day, with prices climbing over 12 per cent over the past month.
Gold has surged more than 25 per cent since early 2025, driven by inflation concerns and market uncertainty. The precious metal has outperformed stocks, bonds, and oil in the first half of the year, with a weakening US dollar, steady interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty driving demand.
For UAE consumers, the record prices present a mixed picture. When gold prices previously hit record levels, Dubai Gold Souks experienced mixed reactions. Retail jewellery sales slowed due to high prices, while investors continued accumulating the precious metal as a hedge against inflation.
Overall, the love for gold in the UAE continues to shine amid high prices. Jewellers say the price surge has changed how people buy, not whether they buy. “If people used to buy jewellery for Dh10,000 last year, they are also spending Dh10,000 now, but they will be getting much lesser weight compared to last year,” Arjun Dhanak, Director at Kanz Jewels, told Gulf News in an earlier interview.
He added that ahead of Diwali, gifting demand remains strong, even if buyers are choosing smaller, lighter pieces.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox