Gold price prediction: Will costs rise or fall this week in UAE?

In UAE, 24K gold is now priced at Dh484.25 per gram, while 22K gold costs Dh448.25
Dubai: Gold prices have slipped slightly after hitting record highs. The metal reached $4,059 an ounce last week but has now eased to about $3,963. Many traders are booking profits after a strong rally that lasted several weeks.
Silver, meanwhile, jumped to $51 an ounce—its highest since 1980—before also cooling down. So what does all this mean for buyers and investors in the UAE?
In the UAE, 24K gold is now priced at Dh484.25 per gram, while 22K gold costs Dh448.25 per gram. Over the past two months, gold has gained more than Dh80 per gram.
Prices are now near record levels. That makes this week important—either gold continues its climb or sees a short break.
Higher inflation or lower interest rates in the US usually push gold higher.
Weakness in the US dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers in other currencies, including the dirham.
Safe-haven demand: if stock markets fall or political tensions rise, more people buy gold.
Profit-taking: traders may sell gold after its long rally.
Strong US economic data: if the economy looks solid, gold demand can slow.
Stable UAE dirham: Since it’s tied to the US dollar, a strong dollar can limit gold gains here.
Gold prices in the UAE could move slightly higher — by around 1% to 2% — if global trends remain supportive. Still, a short-term dip is possible if investors continue selling to secure profits.
If prices rise, 24K gold could reach between Dh495 and Dh500 per gram, while a decline could pull it back to Dh470–Dh475 per gram.
If you’re buying gold jewelry for the festive season, prices are already high but may rise a little more. If you’re investing, you might wait a few days—any small correction could offer a better entry point.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox