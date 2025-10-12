Gold price prediction: Will costs rise or fall this week in UAE?

If you’re buying gold jewelry for the festive season, prices are already high but may rise a little more. If you’re investing, you might wait a few days—any small correction could offer a better entry point.

If prices rise, 24K gold could reach between Dh495 and Dh500 per gram, while a decline could pull it back to Dh470–Dh475 per gram.

Gold prices in the UAE could move slightly higher — by around 1% to 2% — if global trends remain supportive. Still, a short-term dip is possible if investors continue selling to secure profits.

At the start of October, 24K was trading at Dh466.75, and 22K was around Dh432. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

In the UAE, 24K gold is now priced at Dh484.25 per gram, while 22K gold costs Dh448.25 per gram. Over the past two months, gold has gained more than Dh80 per gram.

Silver, meanwhile, jumped to $51 an ounce—its highest since 1980—before also cooling down. So what does all this mean for buyers and investors in the UAE?

Dubai: Gold prices have slipped slightly after hitting record highs. The metal reached $4,059 an ounce last week but has now eased to about $3,963. Many traders are booking profits after a strong rally that lasted several weeks.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.