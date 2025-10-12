GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Gold price prediction: Will costs rise or fall this week in UAE?

In UAE, 24K gold is now priced at Dh484.25 per gram, while 22K gold costs Dh448.25

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
File picture of a shopper looking at the window display in a jewellery shop in the Gold Souk.
File picture of a shopper looking at the window display in a jewellery shop in the Gold Souk.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Gold prices have slipped slightly after hitting record highs. The metal reached $4,059 an ounce last week but has now eased to about $3,963. Many traders are booking profits after a strong rally that lasted several weeks.

Silver, meanwhile, jumped to $51 an ounce—its highest since 1980—before also cooling down. So what does all this mean for buyers and investors in the UAE?

Gold prices in the UAE

In the UAE, 24K gold is now priced at Dh484.25 per gram, while 22K gold costs Dh448.25 per gram. Over the past two months, gold has gained more than Dh80 per gram.

At the start of October, 24K was trading at Dh466.75, and 22K was around Dh432. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.) 

Prices are now near record levels. That makes this week important—either gold continues its climb or sees a short break.

Why prices could go up

  • Higher inflation or lower interest rates in the US usually push gold higher.

  • Weakness in the US dollar makes gold cheaper for buyers in other currencies, including the dirham.

  • Safe-haven demand: if stock markets fall or political tensions rise, more people buy gold.

Why prices could fall

  • Profit-taking: traders may sell gold after its long rally.

  • Strong US economic data: if the economy looks solid, gold demand can slow.

  • Stable UAE dirham: Since it’s tied to the US dollar, a strong dollar can limit gold gains here.

Outlook for the week

Gold prices in the UAE could move slightly higher — by around 1% to 2% — if global trends remain supportive. Still, a short-term dip is possible if investors continue selling to secure profits.

If prices rise, 24K gold could reach between Dh495 and Dh500 per gram, while a decline could pull it back to Dh470–Dh475 per gram.

Should you buy now?

If you’re buying gold jewelry for the festive season, prices are already high but may rise a little more. If you’re investing, you might wait a few days—any small correction could offer a better entry point.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai goldSaudi gold rateIndia gold rate

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo of a customer browsing for jewellery at the Deira Gold Souq. Gold nears Dh500 in Dubai but demand holds as buyers adjust to higher prices.

Diwali shopping: Dubai retailers predict gold price

3m read
Deira Gold Souk, Dubai

UAE: Gold will soon cross 'unprecedented' price level

2m read
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.

Dubai: Gold rate dips from record high, 22k at Dh406

1m read
This week, the Dubai gold price has risen by over Dh6 to a gram.

Dubai gold price just Dh1 away from record high

2m read