UAE gold price shoots past Dh500 mark for second day, up from yesterday

Analysts from major global banks are now racing to raise their forecasts. Bank of America expects gold to average around $4,400 an ounce by 2026, while Societe Generale sees it reaching $5,000 an ounce by the end of next year.

Globally, gold has shot past $4,175 an ounce, setting yet another record on Wednesday. Traders are piling into gold as worries grow over U.S.-China trade tensions and the possibility of fresh U.S. interest rate cuts later this year.

That means gold buyers have seen prices rise well over Dh80 per gram in just two months. At the start of October, 24K gold was at Dh466.75, while 22K stood at Dh432. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE shot past Dh500 for a second day, opening just above the milestone mark on Wednesday, after slipping back below it at yesterday's closing.

At the same time, the U.S. government shutdown — now entering its second week — has paused key economic data releases, adding another layer of uncertainty.

Tensions between the U.S. and China are back in focus. President Trump recently threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese goods before softening his stance, saying things would “be fine.” But with both countries still negotiating trade terms, investors are bracing for more friction.

Money markets are now pricing in a 97% chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting later this month. That’s one of the biggest reasons gold is surging globally.

It’s all about returns. When interest rates fall, holding cash or bonds becomes less rewarding. Gold, which doesn’t pay interest, suddenly looks more appealing. Investors start buying it — and prices rise.

Whether you’re planning to buy jewellery or thinking of investing in gold, it’s worth keeping an eye on both global headlines and local price boards — because at this rate, that Dh500 milestone may be just days away.

Jewellery buyers are already feeling the pinch, while long-term investors see this as confirmation that gold is regaining its strength as a “safe haven” asset. If prices keep rising at this pace, 24K gold could soon hit Dh500 per gram — a psychological level that hasn’t been seen in years.

For UAE shoppers and investors, the timing of buying gold has become tricky. Prices have been on an almost nonstop climb since September, and with forecasts pointing higher, many are wondering whether to buy now or wait.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.