Dubai gold prices to stay low this week — will it crash again before 2025 ends?

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai held below Dh500 per gram for 24K for a second straight weekend, signalling that rates have stabilised after weeks of fluctuation.

International bullion prices remained close to $4,000 (Dh14,700) an ounce, following the US Federal Reserve’s second rate cut of the year. But the Fed’s cautious tone suggested fewer cuts ahead, strengthening the US dollar and putting mild pressure on gold.

Retail prices for 24K gold stood at Dh482 per gram, after dipping briefly to Dh475.25 mid-week. The popular 22K variant held at Dh446.25, recovering slightly from Thursday’s Dh440 low. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

The rally has been driven by central banks, which have collectively bought over 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for the past three years — five times the usual average. Major buyers include China, India, Turkey, and Poland, seeking to diversify away from the US dollar and shield reserves from global volatility.

"Gold would need to break out of the upper bound of its trading range at $4,046 and recapture the upward sloping trendline above $4,110 for its broader uptrend to gain traction." Analysts at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and UBS now expect prices to stay strong through 2026, in a range between $4,000 and $5,600 per ounce.

"Although gold remains range-bound between $3,886 and $4,046, is it trading close to the upper bound of this range after trimming recent losses," said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer, Century Financial.

Gold’s rise in 2025 was extraordinary — the metal surged over 50% year-to-date, breaking the $4,000 per ounce mark for the first time, with 26 new record highs in the first half of the year.

While prices are not expected to plunge like the post-Diwali crash anytime soon, gold remains a reliable long-term store of value for those who buy strategically during price corrections.

For UAE residents, gold prices are expected to remain steady in the near term, staying below Dh500 per gram for 24K but unlikely to see a steep drop.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.