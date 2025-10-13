My Gold Wallet unveils UAE's first digital gold investment platform with in-store redemption

Redemptions start from 2 grams, with free home delivery in Dubai for orders over 50 grams
Dubai: My Gold Wallet, powered by the renowned Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, announces the launch of the UAE’s first digital gold investment platform that enables users to seamlessly invest in, store, and redeem physical 24K gold and silver all through a mobile app.
This groundbreaking service introduces a new standard of convenience, transparency, and trust in the precious metals market by combining real-time digital access with the ability to collect gold from stores across the Emirates physically.
Starting from just Dh100, My Gold Wallet lets users buy gold and silver at live market rates with no hidden fees for full pricing transparency. Users can track prices in real time and fund purchases via debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency through Binance Pay, while easily managing their transaction history. The platform’s intuitive design and low entry point make investing accessible to both new and experienced investors, as well as travellers and residents.
A key feature of My Gold Wallet is its wide physical redemption network. Customers can redeem gold from six Arakkal Gold & Diamonds showrooms across Dubai and Sharjah or the dedicated My Gold Wallet Store for quick in-person pickup.
An Abu Dhabi location will open soon, enhancing convenience across the UAE. Redemptions start from 2 grams, with free home delivery in Dubai for orders over 50 grams. Customers can choose to redeem gold as coins, bars, or jewellery.
"Our goal is to democratize gold ownership and make it accessible to everyone in a simple, transparent, and secure way," said Board of Directors of My Gold Wallet. "Whether you're investing for the future, gifting a loved one, or simply want to hold physical gold, we offer the convenience of digital technology backed by real-world reliability."
All holdings are stored in insured, independently audited vaults managed by Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, ensuring purity, compliance, and security. My Gold Wallet is the UAE’s first platform to link mobile gold investment with in-store redemption, letting users collect their gold directly from physical locations.
In addition to gold, My Gold Wallet will soon expand its offerings to include silver investment, positioning itself as a complete ecosystem for precious metal ownership. This forward-looking strategy reinforces the platform’s mission to combine the enduring value of traditional assets with the speed and accessibility of modern financial technology.
Supported by Arakkal Gold & Diamonds’ decades of trusted service, My Gold Wallet aims to transform how individuals save, invest, and engage with precious metals in the UAE, offering a transparent, secure, and straightforward way to own real gold and silver. The My Gold Wallet app is available for download now on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
For more information, visit www.mygoldwallet.com.
