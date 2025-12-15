The Just Gold App achieves Shariah certification

This sets a new benchmark for digital gold savings in the UAE
The Just Gold App, a UAE based digital gold savings platform, has achieved formal Shariah certification for its digital gold programme, marking a significant milestone for regulated and ethically structured gold savings in the UAE. The certification, issued by Panacea Consulting, Bahrain, follows an independent review of the platform’s product structure, customer agreements, and operational processes, and confirms that users are purchasing real physical gold in a manner aligned with recognised Shariah principles governing gold trading, possession, and settlement.
The Just Gold App is currently the only digital gold app in the UAE where every gram purchased by customers is fully backed by physical gold. Customer gold is held in pooled physical storage, with total customer balances always matched by an equivalent quantity of physical gold held in custody. There is no synthetic exposure, unbacked balance, or price only contract, ensuring that customer holdings always correspond to real gold.
The platform enables users to buy, save, sell, and redeem 24 karat gold starting from AED10, making disciplined gold saving accessible to a broad base of UAE residents. All physical gold backing customer holdings are stored securely with Loomis International in Dubai, one of the region’s most established vaulting and custody providers. Customers can redeem physical gold starting from one gram, with insured delivery available across the UAE.
Beyond Shariah compliance and physical backing, The Just Gold App has invested in institutional grade governance and compliance. The platform holds ISO 27001 certification for information security management and operates in alignment with UAE data protection regulations, including PDPL, alongside global best practices such as GDPR alignment. The company also complies with UAE Ministry of Economy anti money laundering requirements, covering customer verification, transaction monitoring, and regulatory reporting.
Mirza Zuhaib Ahmed Baig, Chief Executive Officer of The Just Gold App, said the certification reflects the platform’s philosophy. “Gold has always been a trusted store of value in this region. In a digital environment, trust must be built through structure and custody, not promises. Independent Shariah certification and full physical backing ensure our users know their gold is real, properly held, and aligned with their values.”
All gold offered through The Just Gold App is sourced exclusively from UAE Good Delivery and London Bullion Market Association approved refiners, ensuring verified purity and traceability. Pricing on the platform is benchmarked to the Dubai Jewellery Group’s official gold rate, providing transparency and regionally consistent valuations.
Designed for long term savers rather than speculation, The Just Gold App prioritises clarity and ease of use. By combining verified Shariah compliance, full physical backing, secure custody, and robust governance, the platform aims to set a higher standard for digital gold savings in the UAE.
The Just Gold App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.justgold.app
