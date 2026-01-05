My Business: How a 21-year-old Emirati built a mobile learning app from his bedroom

Dubai: Hamad Almheiri does not describe himself as a typical tech founder. There was no pitch deck, no early investor interest and no launch buzz when he started building BrainScroller. What he had instead was time, curiosity to work without reassurance that anyone would ever use what he was building.

Progress was slow and often invisible. There were no milestones to celebrate, only small improvements made day after day. What kept him going was consistency. “Progress is rarely visible day to day, but it accumulates quietly over time,” he said.

Building the app tested more than technical skill. Almheiri spent around six months working completely alone, without users, feedback or validation. During that time, he was writing code, fixing bugs and making design decisions without knowing whether the product would ever find an audience.

BrainScroller delivers short pieces of knowledge in a format that feels familiar. The goal was never to replace books or long-form learning, but to fit into how people already consume information. Almheiri says the product reflects his own love of learning and curiosity across subjects.

“That made me think about technology and attention, not as something negative, but as something powerful,” he said. “If people naturally engage with their phones, why not use that behaviour to make learning more accessible?”

The idea for BrainScroller came from observing habits rather than chasing trends. Almheiri belongs to a generation that spends hours on phones, often scrolling without intention. Instead of seeing that behaviour as a problem, he saw an opportunity.

Growing up in the UAE shaped that mindset. Almheiri says watching the country evolve left a strong impression on him. “I grew up seeing how strong execution and long-term thinking can transform a nation,” he said. That belief stayed with him as he learned to code on his own, late at night, mostly through YouTube videos and trial and error.

Looking back, Almheiri says the hardest part was not the technical work, but staying committed when no one was watching. Publishing the app, even imperfect, changed everything. “What I would have regretted deeply was never putting it out at all,” he said.

“I’m grateful to be building in an environment where ambition is taken seriously,” he said. Launching in the UAE felt natural. Almheiri is Emirati, based in Sharjah, and says the emirate’s focus on education and long-term thinking influenced how he approached building the product.

To test the app, he used his own old phones and his parents’ devices, running builds, fixing crashes and refining features. “There was no one else involved,” he said. “Just persistence and a belief that the dots would connect.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.