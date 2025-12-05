Covoro YouCloud launches AI-driven E-invoicing solution at Dubai Tax Summit

Its portfolio aligns with the UAE’s 2031 vision to digitise & lead as an AI-native nation
Dubai: Covoro YouCloud, a strategic joint venture formed to accelerate digital tax transformation across the GCC, announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the Tax Technology Summit, taking place on December 6, in Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai.
As the UAE moves toward its national e-invoicing mandate, the Covoro YouCloud joint venture will showcase its end-to-end, FTA-aligned e-invoicing platform, engineered to help enterprises transition seamlessly into real-time tax compliance.
Covoro YouCloud is a Diamond sponsor at The Tax Technology Summit that also features expert discussions on GCC-wide tax transformation, VAT digitisation, 2026 compliance milestones, legal implications of tax automation, and the role of AI/ML in the future of tax operations.
Covoro’s portfolio offering is well aligned to UAE’s 2031 vision to digitise and become a world’s leader in AI native as a country.
Debashish Guha Roy, Director, Covoro YouCloud, commented on the joint venture’s strategic mission. “The partnership marks a significant milestone in the GCC’s digital tax evolution. By combining Covoro’s deep compliance expertise with YouCloud Pay’s cutting-edge financial technology, we are creating an intelligent e-invoicing ecosystem designed for real-time processing, seamless integration, and future-proof scalability. Our joint vision is to empower UAE enterprises with the tools and infrastructure they need to comply effortlessly with upcoming e-invoicing mandates while unlocking new efficiencies across their finance and tax operations.”
He added: “Beyond technology, what truly matters is the impact we create for our customers. With the UAE’s e-invoicing framework on the horizon, organisations need partners who can simplify adoption and deliver tangible value from day one. Covoro YouCloud is here to ensure that every enterprise regardless of scale or sector can embrace digital tax transformation smoothly and unlock new efficiencies across finance and operations with timely local support.”
Paresh Bafna, Director, Covoro YouCloud said : “As the UAE advances toward mandatory e-invoicing, our priority is to ensure enterprises are not just compliant but future-ready. At Covoro YouCloud, we’ve engineered our platform with real-world business complexity from the lessons learned in the last 20 years working with global enterprises and various tax authorities. The Tax Technology Summit gives us the perfect stage to demonstrate how organisations can transition to digital tax with confidence, speed, and absolute reliability.”
“Enterprises today demand solutions that help resolve problems and that are robust, intelligent, and built to perform under scale with a full spectrum solution to enable financial leaders with analytics and supply chain financing capabilities. Covoro YouCloud brings this philosophy to life through our next-generation e-invoicing infrastructure. Our participation at the Tax Technology Summit reflects our commitment to empowering UAE businesses with an agentic AI platform that delivers real-time compliance, frictionless integration, and measurable operational outcomes,” he said.
At the Tax Technology Summit, Roy and Bafna will present Covoro YouCloud’s digital tax innovation roadmap, showcasing its FTA-aligned e-invoicing platform, seamless ERP integration, real-time compliance, scalable architecture, intelligent data enrichment and enterprise-grade automation. Meet Covoro YouCloud at Booth Diamond D2, with a speaker session and a panel discussion during the summit.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox