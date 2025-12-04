Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 to accelerate the future of tax and compliance

Organized by QNA, the summit will unite regulators, industry leaders and innovators
QNA, in strategic partnership with the Taxation Society, is proud to announce the inaugural Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025, set to take place on 10th December 2025 at the Dusit Thani, Dubai, UAE. This landmark event will convene more than 200 senior leaders, policymakers, tax authorities, technology innovators and finance executives, bringing them together to explore the UAE’s next era of tax transformation and digital regulatory advancement.
This year, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) announced sweeping regulatory changes, including mandatory nationwide e-invoicing, real-time digital reporting and stricter compliance and audit-response timelines, with full implementation set for July 2026. These shifts represent one of the UAE’s most significant tax transformations, requiring businesses to upgrade systems, reinforce data governance, and prepare for continuous digital reporting.
These mandates are a central driver behind the Tax Innovation Summit 2025 — giving organisations the clarity, expert guidance, and practical strategies needed to meet the new requirements and transition smoothly into the UAE’s evolving digital tax ecosystem. The event is designed to serve as a forward-looking platform that empowers CFOs, tax directors, compliance officers, policymakers and digital transformation leaders with the tools and insights necessary to navigate this shifting landscape.
The summit features a distinguished speaker line-up including Nitin Agarwal, Director-Indirect Tax Operations, Majid Al Futtaim Holdings, Jai Prakash Agarwal-Chairman ICAI Dubai, Kalaiarasan Monharan, Group Tax Director-Noon, Tiago Albuquerque Dias, Head of Tax-Emirates Water & Electricity Company (EWEC), Seema Sharma, Group Head of Tax-Network International and Ahmed Mostafa, GCC Tax Head-Keeta, among others.
Some of the top sponsors for the event include cleartax, Comarch and taxstar.
The Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 will bring together a cross-sector audience of high-level professionals including Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs), Heads of Tax, Finance, Legal and Risk, Directors of Digital Transformation and Data Governance, Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing Leaders, Finance, Accounting and Audit Professionals, Experts from industries such as Banking, Energy, Real Estate, Retail, Logistics, E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Technology and Government.
This summit is designed for all stakeholders within the tax, finance and regulatory ecosystem seeking clarity, strategy and technology-led solutions to meet the UAE’s evolving tax requirements. It is aimed at bringing clarity, capability, and confidence to organisations as they prepare for modernised tax systems. The Tax Innovation Summit is expected to help leaders not only adapt, but also excel, as the UAE transitions toward advanced e-invoicing and digital tax governance.
Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 promises to be a defining event for every organisation preparing for the future of compliance, digital reporting, and economic transformation. By bringing together the region’s brightest minds, the summit aims to build a stronger, more resilient and globally aligned fiscal landscape for the UAE.
For enquiries: info@qna-events.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox