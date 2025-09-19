Foundations of wealth: Understanding gold and silver in today’s markets

Silver is once again approaching its all-time high near $50, having broken out of a long-standing price channel above $41 that has been held since 2022. Momentum remains strong, but indicators are flashing overbought levels last seen in 2011 and 2020, when rallies were followed by sharp corrections. While short-term pullbacks remain possible, the long-term outlook is supported by silver’s dual role: rising industrial demand from technology and AI, alongside its appeal as a traditional safe-haven asset.