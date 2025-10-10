Dubai shoppers find new ways to buy gold despite record price surge

Local prices near Dh481 while international markets pause after a $4,000 surge
Dubai: Even as gold prices continue to hover near record highs, Dubai’s jewellery retailers say shoppers have not turned away, they’ve adjusted. Instead of heavy, ornate pieces, buyers are now gravitating towards lighter, versatile designs that fit both their budgets and modern lifestyles.
According to Dubai jewellers, this shift is not just a reaction to higher gold prices, but also a reflection of changing tastes. “Gold continues to be valued both as a long-term investment and as an integral part of traditions, with purchases being largely occasion-driven rather than discretionary,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers. “While customers plan their purchases within defined budgets, they continue to invest in jewellery for key life events and festive occasions. We are upbeat about the festive season, supported by healthy pre-bookings, fresh collections, and campaigns. Overall, demand remains strong, and 22K and 18K jewellery continues to be the preferred choice for most customers.”
Kalyanaraman added that the shift toward lighter designs complements rather than replaces traditional buying habits. “We are witnessing a parallel demand for lighter, everyday-wear pieces, driven by changing lifestyles and the growing preference for versatile designs that combine style, comfort, and value,” he said. “This trend complements rather than replaces traditional gold buying patterns, as customers continue to purchase 18K and 22K jewellery for weddings and festive occasions.”
Speaking on the trend, Viraj Shah, General Manager at Bafleh Jewellery, said, there is definitely an uptick in the lightweight jewellery segment for day-to-day wear. "The Italian designs that come in as little as half a gram to five grams can give you the same look and feel. So, lightweight is definitely for the next generation.”
Jewellers say this shift has also made lighter collections more competitive in terms of design innovation. Vinay Jethwani, Partner at Meena Jewellers, said: “Yes, there is a visible shift from heavier to lighter jewellery pieces. While gold prices play a role, it’s largely driven by changing lifestyles and fashion preferences. Today’s customers, especially the younger generation, prefer designs that are elegant, versatile, and easy to wear every day. We’ve seen strong demand for lightweight collections. Of course, traditional and bridal pieces continue to hold timeless emotional value, it’s all about finding the right balance between modern style and cultural heritage.”
Retailers say gifting trends ahead of Diwali are also reinforcing this move toward smaller pieces. Arjun Dhanak, Director at Kanz Jewels, said: “The heavier pieces are definitely more difficult to sell, so ahead of Diwali, when people want to gift, they are opting more for lighter-weight jewellery.”
Retailers remain confident that demand will stay resilient through the final quarter of the year. “If we look at the last 10 years, the last quarter of every year, the gold prices have gone up. So, I do expect it to go up,” said Dhanak. “There will be a correction, but I don’t expect it to be as significant.”
For now, Dubai’s gold market continues to balance between high prices and deep cultural significance. Shoppers may be buying fewer grams, but they are not stepping away.
