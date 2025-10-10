Dubai shoppers find new ways to buy gold despite record price surge

According to Dubai jewellers, this shift is not just a reaction to higher gold prices, but also a reflection of changing tastes. “Gold continues to be valued both as a long-term investment and as an integral part of traditions, with purchases being largely occasion-driven rather than discretionary,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers. “While customers plan their purchases within defined budgets, they continue to invest in jewellery for key life events and festive occasions. We are upbeat about the festive season, supported by healthy pre-bookings, fresh collections, and campaigns. Overall, demand remains strong, and 22K and 18K jewellery continues to be the preferred choice for most customers.”