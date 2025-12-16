Gold near all-time highs: Why prices in Dubai are unlikely to fall soon

US payrolls data, delayed by a six-week government shutdown, are due later today. Economists forecast a 50,000 increase in payrolls and an unemployment rate of 4.5%, pointing to a soft but stable labour market. Inflation figures expected later in the week and speeches from several Fed officials will add further direction to investor sentiment.

Over the past two weeks, Dubai gold prices have shown steady appreciation. The 24-karat rate climbed from Dh503.75 per gram on December 2 to Dh518.25 by December 16, while 22-karat gold advanced from Dh466.50 to Dh480 over the same period. Both benchmarks have now stabilised at their highest range of the month, signalling stronger buying momentum from retail and investment segments.

Gold has gained about 65% so far this year, while silver has more than doubled, marking the strongest annual performance for both metals since 1979. The surge has been driven by sustained central-bank purchases, concerns over global debt levels, and investors’ retreat from government bonds. According to the World Gold Council, holdings in gold-backed ETFs have risen every month this year except May.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.