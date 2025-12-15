Gold prices have steadily strengthened through the first half of December, with 24-karat rates advancing from Dh511.75 on December 1 to Dh521.75 on December 15. The 22-karat category followed a similar pattern, rising from Dh473.75 to Dh483 during the same period. After a brief dip early in the month when 24K slipped below Dh506, prices regained traction from December 10 onward, showing consistent gains over five straight sessions. The latest increase marks the highest level so far this month.