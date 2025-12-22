Gold Mercedes-Benz up for grabs at Dubai's Gold Souk Extension this winter

Festive season brings major discounts to Dubai's gold and diamond retailers
Dubai: Dubai's Gold Souk Extension is offering visitors an unusual incentive this winter season: the chance to win a custom gold Mercedes-Benz S-Class 500.
Running from December 11 through February 8, the promotion allows shoppers to enter a draw each time they spend Dh 500 or more at participating gold, jewellery, and watch retailers throughout the destination.
The timing coincides with Dubai's busiest shopping period, when residents and tourists traditionally purchase jewellery for festive celebrations and winter weddings. Many retailers at the souk are offering seasonal discounts, including reduced making charges and savings on diamond jewellery.
The Gold Souk Extension houses over 295 specialised stores selling gold, jewellery, perfumes, and watches. The destination has become a key shopping hub for both locals seeking investment pieces and visitors looking for distinctive gifts.
Located within walking distance of several major hotels, the complex combines traditional gold trading with modern retail amenities. Beyond jewellery boutiques and bullion traders, visitors can find perfume houses and cafés scattered throughout the destination.
For those interested in participating, each Dh 500 spent at qualifying stores generates one entry into the draw. The prize vehicle, a specially customized gold S-Class 500, will be awarded to one winner at the conclusion of the promotion period in February.
The winter months typically see increased foot traffic at Dubai's gold markets, with both investment buyers and gift shoppers contributing to seasonal sales peaks. This year's prize offering adds another dimension to the traditional shopping experience at one of the city's most established gold retail destinations.
