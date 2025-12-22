Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai surged to a new all-time high on Monday morning , tracking the global rally that has pushed the precious metal to its strongest levels in more than four decades. At 7:45 am in Dubai, the 24-karat variety stood at Dh526.50 a gram, while 22-karat gold was priced at Dh487.50. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

Recent weeks have seen a series of geopolitical flashpoints that have bolstered gold’s appeal. The US has intensified an oil blockade against Venezuela, stepping up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government, while Ukraine mounted its first attack on a vessel from Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Mediterranean.

Traders now expect the Fed to lower rates twice in 2026 following recent US data that did little to clarify the economic outlook. The anticipation of looser monetary policy has increased demand for gold and silver, which do not offer interest but benefit from declining yields.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.