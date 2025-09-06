Gold price per gram : Non-negotiable. Every shop follows the international market rate, displayed on digital boards. This part of the price is fixed across the UAE.

Making charges : This is where the magic happens. Making charges cover design and labour, not the gold itself. Complex pieces carry higher costs, and shoppers often aim for 20–30% off.

In Dubai’s Gold Souk and other traditional markets, bargaining isn’t awkward—it’s expected. But to walk away with a deal, you need to know what’s up for debate, and what’s off-limits.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.