UAE: How to bargain for gold in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah souks

Shoppers can’t haggle gold rates—but making charges are fair game: Here’s how to save

Justin Varghese
Dubai: Buying gold in the UAE isn’t just about sparkle and karats—it’s also about negotiation.

In Dubai’s Gold Souk and other traditional markets, bargaining isn’t awkward—it’s expected. But to walk away with a deal, you need to know what’s up for debate, and what’s off-limits.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait.)

What you can bargain for

  • Making charges: This is where the magic happens. Making charges cover design and labour, not the gold itself. Complex pieces carry higher costs, and shoppers often aim for 20–30% off.

  • Cash or bulk buys: Paying in cash may shave a little extra off the bill, and buying multiple items can strengthen your bargaining power.

What you cannot bargain for

  • Gold price per gram: Non-negotiable. Every shop follows the international market rate, displayed on digital boards. This part of the price is fixed across the UAE.

5 quick tips to bargain smart

  1. Check the daily rate first: Know the per-gram gold price before you step into a shop.

  2. Start 25% lower: Open with a discount ask on making charges—leave room to meet in the middle.

  3. Be polite, not pushy: Smiles go further than frowns. Souk haggling is social—enjoy it.

  4. Shop around: Compare designs and offers across shops. Sometimes walking away gets you the best deal.

  5. Always get paperwork: Insist on an invoice that details purity, weight, and charges, plus a certificate of authenticity.

First time bargaining?

Think of it as part of the shopping experience:

  • Don’t chase tiny savings—focus on meaningful discounts.

  • Keep it light. A friendly back-and-forth often unlocks the best offers.

In the UAE, bargaining for gold isn’t about squeezing sellers—it’s about finding common ground and walking away with a deal you’re happy with.

