Lulu expands retail presence in UAE with new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

To provide customers with improved accessibility and convenience, Lulu Express has relocated from Salam Street in Abu Dhabi to Emirates Tower on Hamdan Street. The new location offers enhanced shopping facilities, including ample parking, along with attractive promotional offers across categories. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Salim V.I., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer; Abubacker T., Director of Project Development; Ajay Kumar, Abu Dhabi and Al Dafrah Region Director and others were also present on the occasion.