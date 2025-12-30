GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN Focus /
Company News

Lulu expands retail presence in UAE with new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

Expansion part of ongoing efforts to enhance neighbourhood shopping convenience

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
Lulu expands retail presence in UAE with new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

Lulu has further strengthened its retail footprint in the UAE with the opening of new LuLu Express stores in Khorfakkan, Sharjah, and on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance neighbourhood shopping convenience.

LuLu Express store in Khor Fakkan was inaugurated by Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Murr Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Khor Fakkan Municipal Council, in the presence of Salim M.A., Director of Lulu Global Operations.

Spanning an area of 25000 square feet, the Khor Fakkan Lulu Express offers a wide range of daily essentials, including groceries, fresh food, bakery items, fish and meat, dairy products, household necessities, electronics, and mobile phones.Near to the Express store, Lulu also opened its value-focused LOT store, covering 11000 square feet. The LOT store features textiles, footwear, home essentials, toys, and more on budget friendly prices, with most products priced below AED 19, offering exceptional value to customers.

To provide customers with improved accessibility and convenience, Lulu Express has relocated from Salam Street in Abu Dhabi to Emirates Tower on Hamdan Street. The new location offers enhanced shopping facilities, including ample parking, along with attractive promotional offers across categories. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Salim V.I., Chief Operating and Strategy Officer; Abubacker T., Director of Project Development; Ajay Kumar, Abu Dhabi and Al Dafrah Region Director and others were also present on the occasion.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, crowned the UAE national team at the championship.

UAE crowned Badminton World Cup champions

1m read
UAE adds new trade licences to UAE PASS digital wallet

UAE adds new trade licences to UAE PASS digital wallet

3m read
At exactly 11 am, shoppers paused as children, mostly girls, accompanied by their parents and LuLu Hypermarket staff, joined their voices in unison.

UAE National Day video: Students join ‘Voices of Unity’

1m read
Documents extracted from the Wage Protection System showed that the last salary the clinic paid was Dh6,000 in April 2024.

Unpaid for 11 months, worker wins case against clinic

2m read